Motorcyclist killed in crash on southwest edge of McCook

A motorcyclist was killed Thursday night on the southwest edge of McCook.

Eugene J. Bailey, 28, of McCook, was killed when his westbound motorcycle collided with an eastbound pickup truck that was turning north at the junction of U.S. Highways 83 and 6/34, the Nebraska State Patrol said.

The crash was handled by the McCook Police Department, the patrol said. McCook police were expected to release more details later Thursday. It was the fourth fatality involving a motorcycle in 2022.

Bob Glissmann helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow him on Twitter @BobGlissmann. Phone: 402-444-1109.

