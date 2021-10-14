Motorcyclist killed in Grand Island crash

A motorcyclist died Thursday morning when a motorcycle and pickup truck collided at the intersection of U.S. Highway 30 and Webb Road in Grand Island.

Capt. Jim Duering of the Grand Island Police Department said the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The collision occurred about 7:50 a.m., Duering said. Highway 30 and Webb Road were closed during the crash investigation.

A drone was being used during the investigation. The unmanned aircraft is a valuable tool in such cases, Duering said. Drones, he said, can quickly provide information to investigators, lessening the time that a busy intersection remains closed.

