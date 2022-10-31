Motorcyclist who died in crash in Lincoln is identified

A 30-year-old man who died when his motorcycle crashed into a pickup truck at 11th and Adams Streets in Lincoln has been identified.

Lincoln police said Monday that Trenten Bankhead died in the Friday evening crash.

Investigators determined that a pickup truck was northbound on 11th Street about 7 p.m. Friday when a Suzuki motorcycle that was westbound on Adams Street crashed into the rear passenger side of the pickup.

Witnesses on scene rendered aid to Bankhead, the motorcyclist, until Lincoln Fire and Rescue personnel arrived. He was transported him to a local hospital, where he died.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Lincoln Police Department at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.