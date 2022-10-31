 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Motorcyclist who died in crash in Lincoln is identified

  • Updated
  • 0

A 30-year-old man who died when his motorcycle crashed into a pickup truck at 11th and Adams Streets in Lincoln has been identified. 

Lincoln police said Monday that Trenten Bankhead died in the Friday evening crash.

Investigators determined that a pickup truck was northbound on 11th Street about 7 p.m. Friday when a Suzuki motorcycle that was westbound on Adams Street crashed into the rear passenger side of the pickup. 

Witnesses on scene rendered aid to Bankhead, the motorcyclist, until Lincoln Fire and Rescue personnel arrived. He was transported him to a local hospital, where he died. 

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Lincoln Police Department at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600. 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Costume contest has pet owners dressing with their furry companions

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert