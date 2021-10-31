 Skip to main content
Motorcyclist who died in Lincoln crash identified as 60-year-old man
Lincoln police on Monday identified the motorcyclist who was killed early Sunday when his motorcycle crashed near Union College in south-central Lincoln.  

When officers arrived at the crash site near 48th and Bancroft Streets just after 5 a.m. Sunday, they found 60-year-old Randy Turner in the roadway. They performed CPR on him until a Lincoln Fire and Rescue crew arrived, but Turner was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators determined that Turner had been driving a 2013 Harley Davidson motorcycle southbound on South 48th Street between Calvert and Bancroft Streets when the motorcycle struck the curb several times. Turner was thrown from the motorcycle, which continued to head south.

Police said Turner was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

