Mountain lion is hopefully next on the list for father-son nature lovers and their trail cameras

At the first glimpse of the gray fox climbing along a fallen tree branch, Darrell and Tony Dinneen were hooked.
The portrait of the wild creature and how it blended with its surroundings thrilled the father-son duo from Lincoln, who were still learning how to operate a trail camera. Not to hunt, the nature lovers say, but to take pictures.
“It was one of our most beautiful photos,” Darrell said. “It was just so cool.”
The images of Nebraska’s wildlife they continue to find on their trail cams have kept them enthralled ever since. Coyotes, bobcats, whitetail deer, fox, turkeys, skunks, beavers, opossum, mink, woodchucks, a bald eagle and a bull snake are on their list.
And, of course, raccoons, rabbits and squirrels. Lots of vegetation, too.
“A pheasant walked by and looked right into the camera,” Darrell said. “We’ve had a lot of fun with it.”
Both said it’s like Christmas morning when they retrieve the SD card from a trail cam and load it onto their computer. Amid thousands of pictures of waving grass they’ll suddenly find a surprise.
One of the most amazing for Darrell was a bobcat carrying a kitten. Tony was shocked to find that gray fox, which isn’t often seen in Nebraska.
They keep trail cams in York County near the Blue River, on farmland in Fillmore County and on a friend’s acreage near Yankee Hill Lake in Lancaster County. They’ve been surprised by the amount of wildlife they’ve seen there so close to the city.
Through years of trial and error, they’ve learned the best places to find wildlife. They always look for water and a wooded area that provides lots of cover. The right background — maybe the river or a tree — provides the prettiest pictures.
“That’s been the learning curve,” Tony said. “We have noticed that animals will take the easier path. We’ve had more luck on deer trails rather than hiking to the middle of the woods to set it up.”
They always ask homeowner permission first.
While you can spend from $75 to $400 on a trail cam, usually used by hunters to find game, the Dinneens stick with those under $200. Their favorite is a Browning Strike Force.
They check what they’ve found every few weeks, always together, and then store the best images in a photo library. Sometimes they’ll frame their favorites and give them to the landowner where the photos were taken.
“It’s just a really fun way to explore the outdoors and get great exercise,” said Tony, who, like his dad, works for the Lincoln Public Schools. “We’ve put a lot of time into it and always look forward to the next outing.”
They’d like to add a mountain lion to their impressive list of animals. After posting about their quest on social media, 10 to 12 people have volunteered to let the Dinneens set up a camera on their property.
“That would be our grand prize for sure,” Darrell said.
