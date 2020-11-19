 Skip to main content
Mountain lion prowls across a yard in Scottsbluff Thursday morning
A mountain lion was caught on camera as it took a morning prowl across a Scottsbluff yard Thursday.

The video, taken from a doorbell camera, briefly shows the large cat moving through a neighborhood on the west side of Scottsbluff, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission said in a press release.

Mountain lions that are found within city limits will be euthanized if it can safely be done in accordance with the commission’s Mountain Lion Response Plan, as was done in 2017 when a 105-pound cougar was discovered on the front porch of a house in Scottsbluff.

If a mountain lion is seen in the community, the Scottsbluff Police Department should immediately be notified, the commission said.

Because of their secretive nature, mountain lions rarely interact with humans. In the rare instance that people do encounter a mountain lion, they should not approach the animal, leave the animal an avenue of escape, back away slowly to an area of safety like a house or a car and fight back in case of an attack.

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

