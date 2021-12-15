Mountain lions confirmed in city of Norfolk, east of Lincoln

Two mountain lion sightings have been reported over the past week in Norfolk and east of Lincoln, according to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

A mountain lion was confirmed by Game and Parks through trail camera photos taken Dec. 9, according to a news release issued Wednesday.

The mountain lion was photographed in a field a few miles east of Lincoln near U.S. Highway 34 and the MoPac Trail.

Separately, a conservation officer and biologist with the Norfolk office of the Game and Parks Commission responded to a report of a mountain lion within the city limits late Saturday night. The animal's presence was confirmed through tracks it left in the snow.

“It’s not common in the sense that it’s in the city limits of Norfolk,” said Sam Wilson, furbearer program manager with the Game and Parks Commission.

He said there are, on occasion, “dispersing mountain lions” that will leave their natural habitat, which includes areas of the Pine Ridge, the Wildcat Hills area near Scottsbluff and the stretch of the Niobrara River Valley between Valentine and Bassett, to search for new territory.