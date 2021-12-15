Mountain lions confirmed in city of Norfolk, east of Lincoln

Two mountain lion sightings have been reported over the past week in Norfolk and east of Lincoln, according to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.
A mountain lion was confirmed by Game and Parks through trail camera photos taken Dec. 9, according to a news release issued Wednesday.
The mountain lion was photographed in a field a few miles east of Lincoln near U.S. Highway 34 and the MoPac Trail.
Separately, a conservation officer and biologist with the Norfolk office of the Game and Parks Commission responded to a report of a mountain lion within the city limits late Saturday night. The animal's presence was confirmed through tracks it left in the snow.
“It’s not common in the sense that it’s in the city limits of Norfolk,” said Sam Wilson, furbearer program manager with the Game and Parks Commission.
He said there are, on occasion, “dispersing mountain lions” that will leave their natural habitat, which includes areas of the Pine Ridge, the Wildcat Hills area near Scottsbluff and the stretch of the Niobrara River Valley between Valentine and Bassett, to search for new territory.
Mountain lions typically flee and rarely interact with humans, according to the news release. Occasional interactions may occur with increased human activity in natural areas and mountain lion immigration into populated areas with high deer densities.
People who encounter a mountain lion should never approach the animal and leave it an avenue of escape.
If confronted, a person should back away if possible.
Other tips from the Game and Parks Commission:
• Do not turn your back to the lion or start running.
• Raise your arms or backpack to appear larger.
• Lift up your children to prevent them from running.
• If you are being attacked, fight back. Mountain lions have been driven off with bare hands. Use rocks, or anything else, you can get your hands on. Try to remain on your feet or get back up if knocked down.
Kathryn Harris of the Norfolk Daily News contributed to this report.