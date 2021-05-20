Mountain of tires in Nebraska village has residents worried about fire, environmental threat

Carla Felix, a representative of the department, said that before the agency takes such an enforcement step, it must make "every effort" to obtain voluntary compliance. That meant first sending a warning letter a year ago to Beth Ann Rose, who operates B-Rose with her partner, Larry Langer, followed by notices of noncompliance in November and March.

Langer said the tire pile got out of control because of breakdowns in the facility's tire shredder, which turns scrap tires picked up from service stations and repair shops into smaller pieces. He and Rose also claim that they've been targeted for complaints and harassment as part of a long-running feud over control of the village's now-disbanded volunteer rescue squad.

"We're just getting our feet underneath us," Langer said Wednesday. "We'll be in compliance with the state in a week or two weeks."

The actions come as Nebraska lawmakers are scrutinizing whether state laws need to be changed to allow a faster response to environmental emergencies, such as the Mead ethanol plant and Alvo tire pile.

Felix said that in the past three months, B-Rose and Langer's company, LAL Enterprises, have reduced the tire pile by about 32,500 "passenger tire equivalents" (PTE), which is how the agency measures the mix of auto, truck and tractor tires in the mounds of rubber.