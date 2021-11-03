Mystery surrounding Nebraska artist's painting is solved, but not who will own it next

The Dale Nichols painting hung on the living room wall of the Omaha home, a backdrop to the family’s lives for three generations.

Until they decided to sell its contents, two siblings who grew up in the house — who want to remain anonymous — had no idea the work in oils hadn’t been seen since an exhibition in New York in 1938. Or that Dan Sanley had been searching for it for years.

It’s a painting from his Uncle Dave and Aunt Lilas’ farm near Surprise, Nebraska. Lilas told Sanley the story of how her brother had created “The Sanley Farm” while sitting in a cornfield in 1933, unfazed by the winter day’s freezing temperatures. He’s best known for his rural landscapes.

“This was his first oil painting and red barn. He was famous for subsequent red barns in his rural paintings,” Sanley said. “It’s the only rural painting he did from reality. All the rest of his paintings were his own concepts.”

The painting sold for $350 in New York in 1938. A photograph of it was featured in The World-Herald’s farm report in 1940, but then it seemed to vanish.