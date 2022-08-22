NASA's satellite data helps Nebraska farmers adjust growing practices

NASA has about 25 satellite missions capturing and relaying data about Earth’s climate.

And that satellite data is showing an increasing imbalance between energy coming into Earth’s system and the energy leaving it, Karen St. Germain, director of NASA’s Earth Science Division, said in a talk at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Two Nebraskans involved in the agriculture industry say the data captured by NASA and other organizations has given farmers more tools to adjust their growing practices in light of changing weather and seasonal patterns.

The perspectives came as part of the Heuermann Lecture series organized by UNL’s Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources.

The imbalance, St. Germain said Monday, has approximately doubled in the past 15 years. She said oceans are absorbing 90% of that energy. That, in turn, is effectively setting off a domino effect.

“That energy that’s being absorbed in the oceans is getting transported all over the world by the oceans’ currents. That is changing our weather patterns,” she said.

One of the more prominent changes St. Germain highlighted is the intensification of the water cycle that is leading to more drought in some areas and more precipitation in others. The water cycle changes also are leading to increased and sometimes more rapid intensification of storms.

St. Germain said those water cycle changes are creating challenges for agriculture. To keep up, NASA’s Earth Science Division is continuously unveiling new services for farmers, including a new 14-day outlook for soil moisture.

Brandon Hunnicutt, a farmer in the Giltner area who serves as vice chair of the Nebraska Corn Board, said a 14-day outlook will allow farmers to start “making some decisions” when it comes to more effectively deploying resources such as water, fertilizer and fungicide.

“We’re always trying to figure out: ’What is the next big thing for yield? What is the next big thing to bring more value back to the farm?’ ” he said.

The satellites and services being developed by NASA and commercial organizations fit into modern agricultural trends, said Jackson Stansell, a UNL graduate student and founder of ag technology company Sentinel Fertigation.

Some trends, Stansell said, include farmers adopting regenerative agriculture practices and taking on more intensive management roles to overcome risks brought about by climate change. To that end, Stansell said satellite data plays an essential role.

“Data is an extremely important part of agriculture at this point. Specifically satellite data … is by far the most scalable data that we have and the one that is going to be most readily available to make important decisions for the foreseeable future,” Stansell said.

The National Drought Mitigation Center’s drought monitor housed at UNL also is regularly updated to keep up with changing weather patterns and be ever more accurate, director Mark Svoboda said.

“Someone is always on the wrong side of the line, so we got to make sure the line is as good as we can get it,” he said. “The more we can do to speed up our response to rapid events, the better we can be accurate on that map which producers rely on.”

The lecture and roundtable on Monday came after St. Germain and other NASA officials toured Knuth Farms near Mead and the Eastern Nebraska Research and Extension Center in Ithaca.