National Guard tank found abandoned on side of Interstate 80 west of Kearney

A tank belonging to the South Dakota National Guard was found abandoned Thursday morning along Interstate 80 west of Kearney, Nebraska.
A Nebraska State Patrol trooper learned that the vehicle, which is used in engineering operations, was sitting on a parked trailer at the I-80 on-ramp near Overton, about 25 miles west of the Kearney exit, a patrol spokesman said. An investigation found that the trailer was abandoned sometime Wednesday by the driver of a trucking company contracted to move the tank.
The vehicle, which is part of the South Dakota National Guard 211th Engineer Company, was being returned to South Dakota after a training mission in California, the patrol spokesman said.
To the trucking company that left this #tank on the side of the interstate in central Nebraska: We would like to talk to you! I’m sure @DeptofDefense would as well!@NSP_TroopD #NSP131 pic.twitter.com/evUvwvpwtO— NSP Carrier Enf (@NSP_CarrierEnf) August 20, 2020
Troopers are working to locate the driver and make sure the large military vehicle reaches its appropriate destination in South Dakota.
kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!