National Guard to kick off $62 million Camp Ashland flood reconstruction project

The destructive flood began March 13, 2019, after Salt Creek, which borders Camp Ashland on the south, spilled over into the camp. For the next three days, the swollen Platte clawed away at the earthen levee protecting the base on the east.

Eventually, the river ripped a wide gash in the levee and sent a torrent of water through the abandoned camp. It overtopped by 2 to 4 feet floodgates that had been installed after the 2015 flood — which at the time was called a once-in-1,000-years storm. Every building was damaged except for a few that had been built on stilts in the 1990s.

Martin said sand, trees and roots that covered the camp at depths of up to 5 feet have been removed. Much of it was used to help plug holes in the levee and replace about 7 acres of land that was washed away.

“Most all the sand stayed on the site and replaced what was lost,” he said.

Some experts question whether it makes sense to rebuild in a spot that’s experienced two similar off-the-charts floods in such a short time.