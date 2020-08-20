 Skip to main content
National Guard vehicle found abandoned on side of Interstate 80 west of Kearney
National Guard vehicle found abandoned on side of Interstate 80 west of Kearney

The Nebraska State Patrol's carrier enforcement division found an armored South Dakota National Guard vehicle on the side of Interstate 80 near Overton. 

A military vehicle belonging to the South Dakota National Guard was found abandoned Thursday morning along Interstate 80 west of Kearney, Nebraska.

A Nebraska State Patrol trooper learned that the vehicle, which looks like a tank and is used in engineering operations, was sitting on a parked trailer at the I-80 on-ramp near Overton, about 25 miles west of the Kearney exit, a patrol spokesman said. An investigation found that the trailer was abandoned sometime Wednesday by the driver of a trucking company contracted to move the vehicle.

The vehicle, which is part of the South Dakota National Guard 211th Engineer Company, was being returned to South Dakota after a training mission in California, the patrol spokesman said.

Troopers are working to locate the driver and make sure the large military vehicle reaches its appropriate destination in South Dakota.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

