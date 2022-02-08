National Weather Service issues red flag warning for possible grassfires

A red flag fire danger warning was issued Tuesday by the National Weather Service in Valley for most of eastern Nebraska due to warm, dry and windy conditions.

"It doesn't include Douglas County and other counties along the Missouri River, but there is still a very high fire danger here," said meteorologist Becky Kern of the Valley office. "Our offices in North Platte, Hastings, Sioux Falls ... just about everywhere have all of issued warnings."

The red flag warning means that strong winds, low relative humidity and warm conditions can contribute to extreme fire risk. The warning is in effect Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Kern said.

Winds are expected to be out of the northwest at 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Any fires that ignite could spread rapidly and be difficult to contain.

The Douglas County fire chiefs have placed a countywide burn ban into effect until further notice. All existing open-burn permits are placed on hold until the ban is lifted.

"The warning is very widespread," Kern said. "Any help we can give the firefighters today preventing fires is important."