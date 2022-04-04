Navy budget cuts could sink new USS Sioux City

Bands played, flags waved and the chests of northwest Iowans puffed up with pride when the Navy commissioned the 11th in its line of new littoral combat ships, the USS Sioux City, just 3½ years ago in Annapolis, Maryland.

“This ship is the tangible result of talented people coming together” U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, told a crowd of 5,000 — including many Iowans — gathered at the Nov. 17, 2018, ceremony. “It speaks volumes that this ship will carry the name of USS Sioux City as it performs critical missions around the globe.”

Built to last for 30 years, the ship now appears headed for the scrapyard. The Biden administration’s 2023 defense budget plan, released March 28, calls for the decommissioning of the Sioux City and eight other hulls in the Navy’s trouble-plagued Freedom class of littoral combat ships, known in the Navy as LCS, during the next five years. All are less than 10 years old.

The ship has been plagued with problems — cost overruns, production delays, mechanical breakdowns — since it was conceived in the early 2000s as a way to bulk up the Navy fleet with small, fast ships designed for use in shallow waters near shorelines.

“It was a bad decision, bad engineering, bad maintenance. Everything that could go wrong, did,” said Scott Truver, a Washington-based naval analyst.

The USS Omaha, also a littoral combat ship, is of a different design and isn’t on the Pentagon’s hit list for 2023. But some Navy watchers expect the whole class of 35 LCS to get the ax before long.

“The LCS is going to go down the tubes faster, rather than slower,” predicted Norman Friedman, a defense analyst, a historian and the author of more than 40 books on the military. “My guess is, in five years these things will be gone.”

The news came as a shock in Sioux City, where the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce has promoted ties with its Florida-based namesake, bringing crew members on visits to Iowa. The city even raised a $250,000 fund to help USS Sioux City crew members and their families pay for educational expenses, the Sioux City Journal reported.

“It’s amazing they can spend that amount of money and then decommission it. It’s unbelievable,” Mayor Bob Scott told the newspaper.

“We have a relationship with a lot of people who have served on that ship,” he added. “It’s hard to believe that ship is unsalvageable.”

Former Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel, who represented Nebraska as a Republican U.S. senator for two terms, said he isn’t surprised by the Navy’s decision.

Hagel said he initially decided to cut the program from 52 ships to 32 during his term while he was serving as President Barack Obama’s defense chief from 2013 to 2015. (Later the number was set at 35.)

“I just found too many problems with it,” Hagel told The World-Herald last week. “I thought at one time about canceling the whole program. But we were so far into it.”

The Navy launched the LCS program in late 2001, hoping to field a fleet of fast, agile ships, and do it quickly, in line with then-Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld’s philosophy of a smaller, lighter military force.

They would be highly automated, so they could operate with a small crew of 40 sailors, less than one-fourth the complement of other ships their size.

The hulls themselves would be bare-bones, and equipped to carry interchangeable “mission modules” for anti-submarine, counter-mine, and surface warfare that could be easily swapped out — an entirely new concept for the Navy. LCS boosters likened the ship to a Swiss army knife.

Because the Navy had a history of delays and cost overruns, officials also wanted to show they could deliver this new ship quickly.

“They pushed the technology, and they pushed the calendar,” Truver said. “They always said, ‘We need it with the speed of heat.’”

But cutting through red tape turned out to be expensive. Plans were developed on the fly. Senior Navy leaders pushed for design changes, hundreds of them.

The Navy had intended for two builders, Lockheed Martin and General Dynamics, to design and build two prototypes. The Navy would test them and select one builder to produce the entire run of 55 ships.

Lockheed Martin designed a slim steel monohull, while General Dynamics — in partnership with Austal Ltd., an Australian shipbuilder — came up with a futuristic aluminum trimaran. Each company designed separate combat systems.

Instead of choosing between the models the Navy decided in 2010 to build both.

But the troubles just piled up. The Government Accountability Office detailed a long list of failings in February — the latest in a series of critical audits.

Overruns more than doubled the original cost of each ship, from $220 million, to $478 million.

Ship production fell far behind. The first ship was not operational until 2014, seven years behind schedule. The Navy originally expected 55 ships to be delivered by 2018. Although the production run was cut to 35, only 23 have been delivered to date.

The innovative mission modules fell even further behind. All three types were supposed to be operational by 2010. Twelve years later, only one — the surface-warfare module — is in use. The cost ballooned from $36 million to $138 million per package.

Tests found the lightly armored ships would be easy to sink in combat and didn’t have enough guns to defend themselves.

The 40-sailor crews proved too small to handle necessary force protection, shore patrol and maintenance duties as well as their regular jobs on the ship, forcing expansion of the crews to 70.

The Independence-class ships (including the USS Omaha) lacked adequate fenders, so their soft aluminum hulls were easily damaged. Hangar doors don’t close properly, leaving hangars vulnerable to flooding.

The Freedom-class ships (including the USS Sioux City) have suffered from a defective propulsion system that has caused engine failures on 10 of 11 deployments by the ships to date.

A shortage of spare parts has forced the crews to cannibalize parts from other ships.

“What a bloody mess. It’s a total boondoggle,” said Norman Polmar, a naval analyst, historian, author and adviser to three past Navy secretaries. “The mistakes keep getting worse and worse and worse.”

The need for a costly fix to the Freedom-class propulsion system led to the decision to mothball the USS Sioux City and eight sister ships — all but one of which are homeported in Mayport, Florida, near Jacksonville. Six new ships already in the pipeline will still be delivered, with the systems redesigned. (The Independence-class ships, including the USS Omaha, are assigned to San Diego.)

The Navy also announced it plans to move the planned anti-submarine warfare mission planned for LCS to another type of ship, making these nine expendable.

“This is about opportunity cost,” said Rear Adm. John Gumbleton, deputy assistant secretary of the Navy for Budget, noting that the move would save $50 million a year in support costs. “It speaks to a return on investment to get at the lethality we need for our near peer competitor.”

The USS Sioux City appears to have fared better than some of the other ships in its class. The ship suffered no publicly reported breakdowns while completing three-month deployments to the Caribbean Sea in both 2020 and 2021 for the Miami-based U.S. Southern Command, focusing on drug interdiction. On the 2021 deployment, its crew seized or disrupted the shipment of 3.7 tons of cocaine with a street value estimated at $235 million, according to a Navy press release.

The scrapping of the ships is far from a done deal. Congress must approve the cuts. In the 2022 budget, passed just last month, the Navy’s request to scrap three littoral combat ships was rejected. Legislators representing the cities whose namesake ships are on the chopping block may be inclined to take a hard look at these plans.

“This has a long time to play out,” retired Rear Adm. Frank Thorp IV, who co-chaired the USS Sioux City’s commissioning committee in 2018, told the Sioux City Journal. “If USS Sioux City and the other Freedom class LCS are approved for decommissioning, it will take some time to make that happen.”

Hagel believes the needs of the Navy have to come first. It would be “very foolish,” he said, to keep operating ships that can’t carry out the missions they were built for.

“I never made decisions based on who ships were named after,” he said. “A legitimate question is, should we keep putting money into it, and hope it will get better?”

