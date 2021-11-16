Nearly $1 trillion in wealth expected to be transferred to Nebraska generations

To tap into this potential, the foundation has launched its Five to Thrive campaign, encouraging people to set aside 5% of their estates for their communities.

The foundation has been studying intergenerational wealth transfers since 2002, and this latest study produced astonishing results on the accumulated assets of Nebraska households, Yost said.

"It's massive; it's just an incredible amount," Yost said, adding that the figures don't include assets held by corporations. Wealth exists in all Nebraska communities, he said.

Just as important, Yost said, the timing is urgent because the older generations are passing away.

What makes this moment in time different from the past is the amount of wealth that has been accumulated and the fact that the younger generations who will inherit that wealth have moved away from their hometowns. Unless an effort is made to keep some of those assets in local communities, it most likely will migrate to larger cities or out of state and never return, Yost said.

In 71 of Nebraska's 93 counties, the transfer of wealth is expected to peak within the next 25 years, he said.