Nearly half of Nebraska's COVID-19 deaths come from nursing homes; Tracking the deadliest outbreaks

At the time, testing had yet to ramp up in Nebraska or across the country. So the best advice they could give was to take workers’ temperatures and screen them for other symptoms using a questionnaire.

Even when the virus broke out in homes, there still often wasn’t enough testing capacity to screen all workers. Boddy said early on there were also “awful” shortages of personal protective equipment, with caregivers frequently forced to reuse masks.

At the onset of the pandemic, scientists also still had much to learn about the virus, including how easily it could be spread by those who don’t show any symptoms.

“We didn’t know it, but early on, we were fighting it with one and a half arms behind our back,” Boddy said.

One of the first big nursing home outbreaks to make headlines in Nebraska was at the Life Care Center of Elkhorn, part of the same national chain as the doomed Seattle home. The Elkhorn home disclosed in May that more than half of its residents contracted the virus, and that 11 of them died.

Also in Omaha, the county-run Douglas County Care Center reported six resident deaths.