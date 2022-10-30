Nebraska achievement gaps wider than the national average on NAEP test

Closing achievement gaps has been an urgent battle cry of Nebraska politicians ever since the mid-2000s, when the state recorded some of the widest White-Black score gaps in the country.

The latest scores on the Nation’s Report Card show that battle is far from won.

Results of the 2022 National Assessment of Educational Progress reveal that the gaps between Nebraska’s racial and socioeconomic subgroups continue to persist, and although they’ve waxed and waned over the years, they’re nowhere near disappearing.

White students, as they’ve done for decades, outscored the state’s Black and Hispanic students on the latest NAEP math and reading tests.

In fourth grade math, more than half of Nebraska White students demonstrated — by NAEP’s definition — solid academic performance with challenging material. Just one in five Black and Hispanic students did.

The NAEP achievement gaps between White and Black students in Nebraska, in both math and reading, were wider than the national average in both fourth and eighth grades.

Likewise, the gaps between Nebraska’s White and Hispanic students were wider than the average nationally.

Kevin Riley, an associate professor of education at the University of Nebraska at Omaha and former superintendent of Gretna Public Schools, said the scores reflect the nation’s number one challenge: income disparity.

There are more traumatized kids in poverty whose basic needs are not being met, he said.

“When we talk about disparity, it’s like putting two kids on the starting line of a 100-yard race,” he said. “One of them has no hurdles in his lane and the other has 10. When you have to jump over those 10 hurdles, who is going to win that race?”

The NAEP math assessment measures both math knowledge and students’ problem-solving ability. The NAEP reading assessment measures reading comprehension by asking students to answer questions based on grade-appropriate material they have read.

More than 7,500 Nebraska students participated in the exams last school year.

The widest Nebraska White-Black gap was in eighth grade math. White students scored an average of 288 on the 500-point test, and Black students 251, for a 37-point gap. Only five states had a wider gap in the subject and grade. The national average gap was 32.

Other Nebraska White-Black gaps were 30 points in fourth grade math, 30 points in eighth grade reading and 34 points in fourth grade reading — all higher than the national averages.

The gaps were similar for Hispanic students, with a difference of 25 points in fourth grade math, 27 points in eighth grade math, 24 points in fourth grade reading and 21 points in eighth grade reading compared with White students.

There’s another way to look at this.

The NAEP scores are broken down into three achievement levels: basic, proficient and advanced.

According to NAEP, students who score at or above proficient “demonstrate solid academic performance and competency over challenging subject matter.”

Basic means partial mastery of the knowledge and skills of the proficient level.

How did Nebraska kids do overall when measured this way?

In math, 43% of Nebraska fourth graders scored proficient or above. No states scored “significantly higher” — NAEP’s term indicating that some states may have slightly higher scores, but the difference is insignificant.

Thirty-one percent of Nebraska eighth graders scored proficient or above. Again, no states were significantly higher.

Broken down by race, the gaps emerge.

In fourth grade math, 53% of White Nebraska students scored proficient or above. Twenty percent of Black students, 22% of Hispanic students and 48% of Asian students scored proficient or above.

There are no Nebraska results available for American Indian, Alaska Native, native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander in 2022 because those groups were not large enough in the tested group for reliable results.

NAEP scores are derived from a sampling of Nebraska students. Not every student is tested. As such, there are state results but not district or school results.

In eighth grade math, the percentages of Nebraska students scoring proficient or above, by race, were White 39%, Black 13% and Hispanic 14%.

On the reading side, 34% of Nebraska fourth graders and 29% of eighth graders were proficient or above. In fourth grade one state was significantly higher, and in eighth grade six were.

How does reading break down by race?

In fourth grade reading, 41% of White students, 14% of Black students, 19% of Hispanic students and 45% of Asian students were proficient or above.

In eighth grade reading, the proficient-and-above results were: White 34%, Black 11%, Hispanic 17%.

Performance can also be examined by taking poverty into account.

The NAEP scores can be broken down by family income. The results reveal lower scores, generally, for Nebraska students who are eligible for subsidized school lunches because of family income.

Poverty can be overcome, and it often is, but statistically it tends to correlate closely with test scores. In fact, it’s a better indicator than race alone, because economic status can vary widely within racial groups.

In this case, the Nebraska gaps resemble the nation’s.

On eighth grade math, the average score for subsidized lunch-eligible students was 264 compared with 290 for other students — a 26-point gap. The national average gap was 27 points.

In eighth grade reading, the gap was 20 points — 248 to 268. The national gap was 22.

Fourth grade reading was 29 — 202 to 231. The national gap was 28.

The gap in fourth grade math was 27 — 226 to 253 — compared with a national gap of 25.

This year’s scores also show a wide gap for Nebraska students who have limited proficiency in the English language.

The gap was 41 points in fourth grade math and 47 points in eighth grade. In reading, the score gaps were 49 points in fourth grade and 57 points in eighth grade.

The assessment doesn’t have data for prior years, but Nebraska’s English learner achievement gap is much wider than the nation’s.