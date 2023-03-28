Ag land values rose to record levels in the past year as high commodity and livestock prices and initially low interest rates drove buyers to the real estate market, a recently released University of Nebraska-Lincoln survey found.

From Feb. 1, 2022, to Feb. 1, 2023, the average price per acre for ag land rose to $3,835 per acre, a 14% increase compared to the previous year. That’s the second largest increase in the market value of the state’s ag land since 2014, trailing only the previous year’s uptick of 16%.

When not adjusted for inflation, this year’s figure is the highest statewide land value in the 45-year history of the Nebraska Farm Real Estate Market Survey. The survey is comprised of responses by experts, including real estate appraisers, farm and ranch managers, agriculture bankers and other industry professionals.

The findings could serve as fodder for state lawmakers looking to provide property tax relief and reduce the tax burden on ag land owners.

Percentage increases on ag land valuation ranged between 13% and 17% depending on the region, according to the UNL survey. The most valuable ag land is located in the eastern third of the state with percentage increases ranging from 15% to 17%.

East central Nebraska — an area that includes Douglas, Sarpy, Lancaster and other area counties — has the most valuable farmland at $9,320 per acre — a 15% increase over the year prior. But growth was the highest in southeast Nebraska with the average price per acre now valued at $7,090 — a 17% increase.

Ag land values were driven up by low interest rates in early 2022, among other factors. Data from the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City showed that, in the first quarter of that year, the fixed interest rate for ag real estate loans was 4.64%.

Jim Jansen, an agricultural systems economist extension educator with UNL’s Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources, said that ag industry people, backed by those low interest rates, looked for tangible investments to hedge against inflation. That included land acquisition.

“Land is a tangible asset that we have across the state of Nebraska,” he said.

By the fourth quarter, that interest rate rose to 7.08% in Nebraska. That’s the highest rate since the fourth quarter of 2007, data from the Federal Reserve shows. While farmland values continued to increase at the end of the year, the Fed wrote, they did so at a more tempered pace than earlier in 2022.

High commodity and livestock prices also spurred growth in ag land values, the UNL survey found. Although operational expenses for materials such as fertilizer and fuel also increased by more than $3 billion because of events such as Russia’s war in Ukraine, the net farm income across the state reached more than $8 billion.

“You’re still seeing a good, strong ag economy with good margins,” said Austin Harthoorn, an economist with the Nebraska Farm Bureau.

Strong commodity prices factored into the findings of a separate report released in January that, much like the UNL survey, found Nebraska ag land valuations increased in 2022. The report from Farmers National Co. showed the average price for an acre of high-quality irrigated land in Nebraska rose to $12,000 in 2022 — a $2,000 increase from 2021.

Surveys such as the one from UNL don't precisely reflect land valuations calculated for taxing purposes. But the reports can prove helpful for lawmakers as they weigh property tax proposals — a perennial issue in the Nebraska Legislature.

Rising valuations in recent years, particularly for ag land, have intensified efforts to provide meaningful relief.

“This is very helpful for legislators to see kind of what the trend is,” Harthoorn said.

On Thursday members of the Legislature's Revenue Committee advanced a package of property tax measures that could provide at least $3 billion in relief over the next six years, with much of that coming via boosts to existing tax relief programs.

The package is one piece of Gov. Jim Pillen's overall plan to cut taxes and change state funding for K-12 education.

Pillen also followed in the footsteps of his predecessor in calling on the state to change how it values ag land for taxing purposes.

A bill introduced on Pillen's behalf, Legislative Bill 820, would end the current market-based approach to valuing agricultural land, in which valuations are based on the sales prices of comparable properties. Instead, valuations would be calculated based on the land’s productivity and earning potential. The bill also would cap annual valuation increases for ag land at 3.5% statewide.

The proposal faced a lukewarm reception during a public hearing last month, with some ag representatives saying they supported the intent but questioned if the proposal would achieve the desired results.

