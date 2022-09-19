Nebraska ag officials announce avian flu outbreak in backyard flock

Avian flu has returned to Nebraska, raising concerns that the fall migration could bring another round of infections.

Nebraska Department of Agriculture officials said Monday that they have confirmed an outbreak in a small backyard flock in Dawes County in northwest Nebraska. The infected birds have been euthanized and the state has established a quarantine zone around the farm.

This is Nebraska's first confirmed case since April, according to state and federal officials.

Earlier this year, from mid-March to the end of April, about 4.9 million commercially raised birds were euthanized in Nebraska due to the epidemic. About 220 backyard birds also were euthanized.

Nationwide, more than 44 million commercial or domestic birds have been euthanized this year, according to the USDA.

The last such epidemic occurred in 2015, when more than 50 million birds were infected and euthanized. That was considered the worst poultry epidemic in history.

That outbreak differed from this year's in that it was mostly confined to the heart of the country and the Central Flyway. This year's outbreak is more widespread.

Avian flu is a highly contagious virus that spreads easily among birds.

It also can be carried on the clothing and shoes of people taking care of birds, which is why public health officials encourage strict hygiene practices when working with birds.

People who suspect an outbreak are asked to call their veterinarian, the Nebraska Department of Agriculture at 402-471-2351 or the USDA at 866-536-7593.