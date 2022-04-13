Nebraska ag operation euthanizes 1.7 million hens due to flu outbreak

The avian flu epidemic has struck a major egg-laying operation in northeast Nebraska, bringing to 2.4 million the number of birds euthanized in the state.

More than 1.7 million hens are being euthanized at the facility in Dixon County, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Nebraska Department of Agriculture reported Wednesday. To minimize the spread, operations such as these are allowed no more than 48 hours to euthanize their birds.

The Dixon County outbreak is the sixth confirmed case among Nebraska backyard and ag flocks. At a handful of other locations in the state, wild birds have been found to be infected.

Nationwide, about 26.6 million domestic birds have been euthanized, according to the USDA.

Nebraska State Veterinarian Dr. Roger Dudley on Wednesday said the egg-laying operation has been quarantined. Per USDA policy, the state is establishing a 6.2-mile control zone around the facility to limit the potential for spread.

The state has had one other large outbreak involving chickens raised for broiler meat. In that case, about 970,000 chickens from two separate Butler County barns were euthanized.

The state's three other domestic outbreaks involved backyard flocks in Merrick, Scotts Bluff and Holt Counties and totaled less than 200 birds.

In several other communities, including Lincoln and Omaha, individual wild birds have been found to be infected.

Avian flu is spread through contaminated equipment, dust, clothing and wild birds.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.