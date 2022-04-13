Nebraska ag operation euthanizes 1.7 million hens due to flu outbreak

The avian flu epidemic has struck a major egg-laying operation in northeast Nebraska, bringing to 2.4 million the number of birds euthanized in the state.
More than 1.7 million hens are being euthanized at the facility in Dixon County, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Nebraska Department of Agriculture reported Wednesday. To minimize the spread, operations such as these are allowed no more than 48 hours to euthanize their birds.
The Dixon County outbreak is the sixth confirmed case among Nebraska backyard and ag flocks. At a handful of other locations in the state, wild birds have been found to be infected.
Nationwide, about 26.6 million domestic birds have been euthanized, according to the USDA.
Nebraska State Veterinarian Dr. Roger Dudley on Wednesday said the egg-laying operation has been quarantined. Per USDA policy, the state is establishing a 6.2-mile control zone around the facility to limit the potential for spread.
The state has had one other large outbreak involving chickens raised for broiler meat. In that case, about 970,000 chickens from two separate Butler County barns were euthanized.
The state's three other domestic outbreaks involved backyard flocks in Merrick, Scotts Bluff and Holt Counties and totaled less than 200 birds.
In several other communities, including Lincoln and Omaha, individual wild birds have been found to be infected.
Avian flu is spread through contaminated equipment, dust, clothing and wild birds.
50 fascinating facts about farming in America
Since just after World War II, the number of people employed in agriculture has dropped by half. Most of America’s farms are small and nearly all are family-run—but they’re also disappearing.
In 1935, the number of farms peaked at almost 7 million. By 2019, that number had dropped to about 2.02 million farms.
farm bankruptcies jumped by 23%. And in the 12-month period ending June 30, 2020, 580 American farmers filed for chapter 12 bankruptcy protection. Issues during the pandemic included everything from breakdowns in the supply chain to the closures of processing plants.
Stacker compiled a gallery of 50 facts about U.S. farming. We’ve relied on authoritative sources that include the American Farm Bureau Federation, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and industry and trade groups.
1870, about half of all Americans had jobs in agriculture, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Today, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) reports that farmworkers comprise less than 1% of salary workers in the U.S. Nevertheless, production is still huge. U.S. farmers raise hundreds of millions of egg-laying hens, harvest millions of tons of fruits and vegetables, and keep the rest of the world supplied with corn, wheat, and soybeans. A single acre of land can grow 50,000 pounds of strawberries or 3,000 pounds of wheat, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation; and in 2020 alone, an estimated $ U.S. agricultural products were exported around the world despite disruptions to the supply chain. 135 billion in
There are about 2 million US farms
Roughly 3 million people work for the country’s more than
2 million farms. Nearly all of these farms are family-run.
A farm classification is based on a monetary threshold
The
USDA defines a farm as a place producing and selling at least $1,000 of agricultural products in a year (or one that would have under normal conditions). Farm size is measured by gross cash farm income or GCFI.
90% of US farms are small
In the United States, a farm is considered small if its gross income is less than $350,000 a year.
Nine out of 10 farms in the country rank as small, accounting for 52% of the land and 26% of production.
Large-scale family farms represent just 2.5% of US farms but account for more than 50% of American produce
Large-scale family farms are those that earn between $1 million and $4.9 million a year. They comprise just 2.5% of U.S. farms—but account for over two-thirds of dairy production and more than half of fruit and vegetable production.
American farmland is worth $2 trillion
The
U.S. has more than 900 million acres of farmland with a real estate value of more than $2 trillion. As the number of farms has decreased, the average land size for the average farm has increased.
Women today comprise a third of all US farm operators
The
number of women farm operators spiked by 27% between 2012 and 2017, according to the government’s farming census. Today, more than half of all farms in this country boast at least one woman making business decisions.
Soybean production is key to making crayons
Most of the soybeans grown in the U.S. go toward feeding livestock, but they’re also used in the production of other goods like crayons. One acre of
soybeans can produce 82,368 crayons.
Every baseball requires 150 yards of wool
The United States is home to 47 breeds of sheep. One pound of wool can make 10 miles of yarn. Inside a baseball, the core is wrapped in 150 yards of wool yarn.
45.6 million acres of US cropland was used for wheat in 2019
One
bushel of wheat weighs about 60 pounds and contains about 1 million individual kernels. It can yield about 42 pounds of white flour, 60 pounds of whole wheat flour, about 45 24-ounces boxes of wheat flake cereal, or about 42 pounds of pasta. More than 45 million acres of cropland was used to grow wheat in 2019.
The invention of the wheat combine in 1934 changed farming forever
American Hiram Moore’s invention of the wheat combine allowed for the automated process of removing wheat heads from stems and separating out the kernels. Each head on a
stem of wheat contains about 50 kernels. Wheat is ready to be harvested when it dries out and turns golden.
Dairy cows in the US produced 218 billion pounds of milk in 2018
On average, a dairy cow produces 6.3 gallons of milk a day and 46,000 glasses of milk a year. It takes
350 squirts to make a gallon of milk. As with any mammal, to produce milk a cow must give birth. Calves are separated from their mothers so that milk can be siphoned off for commercial production. Dairy calves are typically impregnated every year.
California farms 20% of America’s organic land
California has 2,700 organic farms, about one-fifth of the country’s total organic land. Only two other states—Wisconsin and New York—have more than 1,000 organic farms.
The US accounts for 75% of global cranberry production
Nearly
three-quarters of all cranberries are grown in the U.S., mostly in Wisconsin, as well as in Massachusetts, New Jersey, Oregon, and Washington. It takes about 4,400 cranberries to make a gallon of juice.
US peanut farmers produce 3 million tons of peanuts each year
Peanut farmers in the U.S. produce their crops on about 1.5 million acres of land. About half the country’s peanuts come from Georgia. Runner peanuts are used mostly in peanut butter, while Virginia and Spanish peanuts are often used for snacks and Valencia peanuts are used largely for roasting and boiling.
Cattle represent US farming’s biggest sector
Over 600,000 farms received most of their income from
cattle production. However, the number of cattle operations fell 6% between 2007 and 2012. There were roughly 45 million cows in the U.S. in 1975; by 2014, that number fell to 29 million.
Idaho grows a third of all US potatoes
There’s a reason the potato is the state vegetable of Idaho. The state grows a full third of
potatoes in the U.S., bringing in an estimated $27 billion a year. The state has almost 26,000 farms producing over 180 goods.
The US is the world’s leader in corn production
The United States accounts for a third of all corn grown globally and is the biggest corn exporter in the world. Other corn-producing giants are China and Brazil. The biggest corn-growing states in the U.S. are Iowa and Illinois.
Washington is the biggest grower of hops
Total
U.S. production of hops, used in making beer, was about 107 million pounds in 2018. Washington state grew the most, at almost 77 million pounds, while a distant second was Idaho with roughly 16 million pounds.
Contracts mitigate risk for American farmers
A third of
U.S. farm production incorporates contracts to manage risk, price, quality, and markets. Production contracts are more common in livestock farming, including most poultry, egg, and hog farms. In a marketing contract, often used in tobacco and sugar beet farming, ownership of the commodity stays with the farmer during production. In a production contract, the buyer usually owns the commodity during production and the farmer is paid a fee.
U.S leads in GMOs
The United States has by far the
highest acreage of genetically modified crops worldwide including maize, soybean, cotton, canola, sugar beets, alfalfa, papaya, squash, and potatoes. Nearly all U.S. soybeans are genetically modified to tolerate herbicides.
Georgia isn’t the biggest peach producer
Georgia might be known as the “Peach State,” but
California grows the most peaches. The Golden State produced 479,000 tons of peaches in 2018, the bulk of the nearly 652,000 tons grown nationwide.
1.12 million tons of strawberries were grown in 2019
The United States grows the most strawberries of any country in the world, producing around
1.12 million tons in 2019. Most were grown in California, followed by Florida.
The Dust Bowl swept away more than 100 million acres of soil
The Dust Bowl lasted for about a decade and left hundreds of thousands of people destitute. It was caused by intense drought and negligent farming practices that left land susceptible to wind erosion.
Jethro Tull’s seed drill
English agricultural engineer
Jethro Tull invented the seed drill in 1701. Before that, seeds were scattered by hand. Tull’s drill allowed seeds to be planted efficiently in rows and helped American agriculture flourish.
Goats are a growing enterprise in the U.S.
Goats were one of the first animals to be domesticated, and they are raised for their wool, milk, and meat. Texas, Tennessee, Georgia, Oklahoma, and Kentucky have the most meat goats, while Texas, California, Wisconsin, Iowa, and New York have the largest dairy goat herds.
Organic profits throughout the U.S. are on the climb
Organic farming typically requires
2.5 times more labor than conventional farming. But organic products typically command higher prices and produce 10 times more profit.
CSAs across the US are waning in popularity
Community-supported agriculture, or CSA, was popular in the 1990s and early 2010s. With a CSA, a consumer subscribes to buy a farm’s produce directly, typically in weekly deliveries. But CSAs are declining as large grocery chains carry more organic food and online meal kit subscriptions have proliferated.
Farm output has soared in the last 70 years
Technological innovations in animal and crop genetics, chemicals, equipment, and farm organization continued, even as the amount of land and labor in farming fell. Still, total U.S.
farm output more than doubled between 1948 and 2015.
