After years of fruitless requests, the Nebraska Air National Guard is finally about to land a KC-135R Stratotanker flight simulator at its state headquarters in Lincoln.

The flight simulator will be moved from MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, to the Lincoln-based 155th Air Refueling Wing at the Lincoln Airport in a year or two, said Col. John Williams, the Wing’s commander.

“We’ve gone through this path in the past many times, but with no luck,” Williams said. “Lo and behold, we were selected.”

Williams said he hasn’t yet determined whether to house the simulator in an existing building at Lincoln Air National Guard Base, which is adjacent to Lincoln Airport, or build a new one.

The cockpit simulator allows refueling crews to practice flying the four-engine tanker as well as operating the boom through which jet fuel is dispensed midair.

Crews also practice using actual aircraft. But Williams said certain emergency situations can only be drilled safely in simulators.

For years the Wing has had to send about 60 aircrew members to one of four other KC-135 simulators operated by Air National Guard units – usually to one in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Williams said.

“Sometimes we have trouble getting in when we want to,” he said.

Three full days of mandatory sim training is sandwiched between two travel days, said Lt. Col. Tyler Sandberg, the 155th’s chief of Wing plans. All crew members must complete simulator training five times a year.

“Having a simulator here is going to be fantastic. You don’t have to spend two days traveling,” Sandberg said. “And we can learn in short bursts, spread out throughout the year.”

Two other nearby Air National Guard wings that also fly KC-135s will also use the simulator: the 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City, Iowa and the 190th Air Refueling Wing in Topeka, Kansas. Both are within a three-hour drive – a key factor in Lincoln’s selection, Williams said.

“We can literally take care of three units within driving distance,” he said. “I do believe it’ll be used on a daily basis.”

The simulator is one of two that became available to the National Guard Bureau as a result of the Air Force’s transition to new KC-46 tanker aircraft. The KC-46 program has been plagued with quality problems and delivery delays.

The Air Force’s KC-135s – a military variant of the 1950s-vintage civilian Boeing 707 – are 60 years old, but they are still the mainstays of the Air Force’s aerial refueling mission.

About 400 KC-135s remain in use. More than half of those are flown by Air National Guard or Air Force Reserve units.