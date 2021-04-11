Nebraska aquifers continue to bounce back thanks to series of wet years

And now, a series of wet years is providing a recovery in some areas. While not all of Nebraska’s aquifers have recovered from 2012, some have, Young said.

The Kilgore weather station in Cherry County recorded 212% of normal precipitation in 2019, well above the highest level of annual precipitation — 180% of normal — recorded in any one spot since 2007 when the state began enjoying a string of wet years.

Depletion continues in aquifers that are deep and have little connection to surface water. The steepest decline in this type of aquifer is the 125-foot drop just north of Alliance in Box Butte County. Other areas with sharp drops are in southwest Nebraska and in the Panhandle.

Wells near reservoirs and canals continue to show increases as they benefit from seepage. Groundwater levels have risen as much as 60 feet near Lake McConaughy due to seepage from the lake, where water has been stored since 1941. The aquifer in that area has generally stabilized though it fluctuates with lake levels and precipitation. In south-central, central and western Nebraska, groundwater has risen by more than 100 feet due to the influence of canals, reservoirs and irrigation.

Groundwater-level monitoring began in Nebraska in 1930. This type of report by UNL has been produced since the 1950s.