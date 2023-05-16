Authorities are searching for an 11-year-old girl who disappeared from her home in York last week.

Mercedes American Horse is 5-feet tall and weighs 104 pounds, according to a press release from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. She also has brown hair and brown eyes.

The release said Mercedes was last seen wearing a black, long sleeve shirt, black shorts and white shoes. She was also carrying a pink backpack. She disappeared on May 8.

Anyone with information is asked to call the center at 800-THE-LOST (800-843-5678) or the York Police Department at 402-363-2640.

York is about 50 miles west of Lincoln.

Our best Omaha staff photos & videos of May 2023