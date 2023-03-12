Train derailments are a fact of life for the railroad industry — and always a potential danger for the people who live near the tracks.

Trains derailed 38 times last year in Nebraska, which contains major trunk lines for both the Union Pacific and BNSF railroads. That was up from 33 the previous year, and 36 in 2020.

Fortunately, none of those recent Nebraska derailments involved major releases of hazardous material, such as the cancer-causing vinyl chloride and other chemicals that spilled last month when a Norfolk Southern freight train wrecked in East Palestine, Ohio.

But given the amount of hazardous chemicals that crisscross the country on every major rail line, every day of the week, there’s no guarantee that Nebraska will escape problems in the future. Common chemicals transported in the Midwest, experts say, include chlorine, anhydrous ammonia (for fertilizer), propane and ethanol.

The Ohio crash has drawn fresh attention to a problem that has bedeviled railroading since its earliest days. Last year, trains derailed 1,022 times across the nation — about three times per day.

That actually was the lowest total in history — one-eighth as many as 1978, and half as many as in 2003 — although the trend surely is small comfort to those in East Palestine affected by the chemicals that spewed into the air or leached into soil and groundwater.

“It’s really just bad luck,” said Russell Quimby, of Omaha, a railroad safety consultant who investigated train crashes for the National Transportation Safety Board from 1985 to 2007. “You never know when it’s going to be your day.”

Nebraska has experienced 1,473 derailments since 2000 — the fifth-highest total of any state, according to a Lincoln Journal Star review of Federal Railroad Administration safety records. Nebraska trailed only Texas, Illinois, California and Ohio.

Just last month, a Union Pacific train derailed southeast of Gothenburg, Nebraska, throwing 31 cars off the rails. That was the second wreck in nine months in almost the same spot on U.P.’s main east-west line. In May 2022, a 3-mile-long freight train traveling 50 mph also derailed, toppling 30 cars and causing $1.1 million in damage to the train and track equipment. No one was injured in either accident.

Other major recent Nebraska derailments:

30 cars and one locomotive of a 103-car Union Pacific coal train that derailed near the River Road crossing in Blair in February 2022 because of a broken rail. Damage totaled $1.8 million.

19 cars of a coal train that jumped the tracks near Bennet, Nebraska, in July 2022, destroying a bridge and causing nearly $3 million in damage. A little more than a year earlier, another coal train had lost 10 cars along the same small Omaha Public Power District feeder line after heavy rains.

Hazardous materials account for about 7% to 8% of the 30 million shipments that railroads deliver across the country every year. Because of the way railroads mix freight together, at least a couple cars of hazardous materials can be found on nearly any train besides grain or coal trains.

Federal Railroad Administration data showed hazardous chemicals were released during 11 train accidents nationwide last year, out of roughly 535 million miles traveled, with only two injuries reported. In the past decade, releases of hazardous materials peaked at 20 in both 2018 and 2020.

Railroads try to route hazardous materials shipments on the safest path. Most of the worst derailments in recent years happened in rural areas.

But in 2013 a fiery derailment in Canada killed 47 people in the town of Lac-Mégantic, Quebec, and caused millions of dollars in damage. A 2005 derailment in Graniteville, South Carolina, killed nine people and injured more than 250 after toxic chlorine gases were released.

About one out of five derailments in Nebraska during the past two years involved trains carrying hazardous materials.

While Nebraska avoided significant hazardous spills in the past few years, the record is different in Iowa, where 25 of 58 derailments in the past two years involved trains carrying hazardous materials. They include:

In May 2021, a Union Pacific train derailed in Sibley, Iowa, bursting into flames and dumping 47 cars — including a dozen carrying hazardous chemicals such as hydrochloric acid, potassium hydroxide, asphalt and highly explosive ammonium nitrate. Nine cars leaked their contents onto the ground, and 80 people in the town of 2,800 had to be evacuated while the fire burned itself out. Damage totaled $3.4 million.

In September 2022, a Union Pacific train derailed on a bridge crossing near Hampton, Iowa, tossing 44 cars off the tracks. Fourteen of the cars carried hazardous materials, and five of them spilled liquid asphalt into a creek. Damage came to $2.4 million.

“Railroads are a very safe form of transportation from a standpoint of statistics,” said professor David Clarke, who previously led the Center for Transportation Research at the University of Tennessee. “That doesn’t mean that you’re never going to have an accident.

Quimby said shipping hazardous materials by train is still better than crowded public highways, where countless motorists are exposed to risk.

“The alternative is shipping it by truck,” he said. “Statistically, the railroads are much safer.”

Quimby said the railroads’ increasing use of automated sensors has helped drive the sharp drop in derailments since he worked for Burlington Northern 40 years ago.

These sensors, called wayside detectors, are embedded in the tracks. Some automatically measure the shape, impact and temperature of the trains’ steel wheels to determine if they are wearing out or progressing toward failure. Others hear and record the sound of bearings to detect if they are hot or defective.

The sensors can send instant alerts to train crews about pending problems with individual cars.

“Depending on how sophisticated it is, it’ll tell the conductor to stop right away,” Quimby said.

Omaha-based Union Pacific has deployed 7,000 wayside detectors along its track network, according to an article posted last week on the railroad’s website, UP.com. Each day they process 16 million data points.

Still, the sensors aren’t foolproof. The crew of the Norfolk Southern train that derailed in Ohio received a warning from one of the sensors, called a hot box detector, that the bearing on one of the freight cars had overheated.

But the detectors were spaced 20 miles apart, and the problem worsened so quickly that the car’s axle failed before the crew could prevent the accident.

“Had there been a detector earlier, that derailment may not have occurred,” NTSB chair Jennifer Homendy said last month.

On Feb. 28, the Federal Railroad Administration issued an advisory to railroads to improve their use of the detectors, citing five recent accidents caused by overheated bearings.

“Hot bearings are really rare. But when they do fail, it’s critical,” Quimby said.

Quimby expressed concern about the railroad industry’s move in the past decade toward “precision scheduled railroading,” which calls for running fewer, longer trains with a mix of freight to reduce the number of locomotives and crews.

Pressure from railroad stockholders has helped push nearly all of the major railroads to cut staff.

Last year Martin Oberman, chairman of the federal Surface Transportation Board, said the seven Class I freight railroads (including both Union Pacific and BNSF) had collectively shed 45,000 employees, or 29% of their workforce, in the past six years, over warnings about safety from railroad workers’ unions.

Though the strategy may please investors, Quimby said it hurts the railroads in the long run.

“They cut back to the bare minimum people needed to run (the trains),” Quimby said. “They’re working people to death.”

He said worker morale is down, and the railroads’ reputations have suffered.

“Happy workers are safe workers,” Quimby said. “If people are unhappy and distracted because they don’t have a family life, it’s going to have an impact on safety.”

In Nebraska, State Sen. Mike Jacobson, whose district includes Union Pacific’s massive Bailey classification yard in North Platte, hopes the renewed focus on railroad safety will build support for Legislative Bill 31, his measure that would mandate two-person railroad crews aboard all trains.

The law is widely supported by railroad workers in his district, many of whom testified in favor at a legislative committee hearing last week.

But both Union Pacific and BNSF oppose it, preferring that crew staffing remain part of collective bargaining between the railroads and their unions.

Similar legislation has failed to get out of committee at least six times before.

Jacobson said he’s seen a notable increase in support in the wake of the derailments in Gothenburg and East Palestine.

“As people are starting to see what’s happening here, they’re getting more concerned that there needs to be some intervention here,” he said.

This report includes material from the Associated Press and the Lincoln Journal Star.

