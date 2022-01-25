Nebraska babies help researchers gauge impact of cash payments to poor moms

The researchers plan to have a more definitive analysis of that in the future.

It's possible, he said, that the money helped alleviate stress that's getting in the way of a child developing in a normal way.

He noted that there was diversity in the brainwave measurements in both groups.

"There are a lot of the low-cash kids who are doing better than the high-cash kids, and a lot of the high-cash kids are doing worse than some of the low-cash group kids," he said.

He said that the differences don't suggest a "gloom and doom" future for the low-cash group.

The numbers just show relative differences between the groups, he said.

Researchers don't know if those differences will persist, or whether they will lead to differences in children's cognitive or behavioral development, he said.

"We know a lot of cases — and it shows up in the literature research studies — where kids overcome adversity and early poverty and end up being quite successful," he said.

Poverty has frequently been associated with differences in children's brain development.