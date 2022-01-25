Nebraska babies help researchers gauge impact of cash payments to poor moms

Monthly cash payments to poor mothers favorably impacted their babies' brain activity, according a study that included infants from Omaha and Lincoln.
The study conducted in four U.S. metropolitan areas was funded in part by two Omaha-based groups — Weitz Family Foundation and the Sherwood Foundation.
Researchers wanted to test the connections between poverty reduction and brain development among very young children.
Mothers with newborns at Omaha and Lincoln hospitals were randomly selected to receive either $333 or $20 a month.
The mothers all had income below the poverty line — averaging just over $20,000 a year.
There were no restrictions on how mothers could spend the money.
After one year, brain activity was measured in 435 children using electroencephalography, a technique in which a cap is placed on an infant's head.
Past research has linked high-frequency — fast — brain activity to the development of thinking and learning. Infants whose mothers received the higher payment had more high-frequency brain activity, researchers said.
Greg Duncan, one of the researchers, said the difference was "not huge" but significant.
"We're cautious, but it's a respectable difference," he said.
The difference, on average, was comparable to 20 points on the SAT or about one-third of the score gap between Black and White children on a national kindergarten entry test, he said.
Researchers are still gathering information on how moms spent the money, whether for food, utilities, rent or something else. They are studying how having more money may have changed parenting behaviors, family relationships and family stress.
Duncan said the findings so far will help inform debate on the pluses and minuses of a government safety net for families.
"What our study is showing, I think, for the policy discussion, is that there may be these cognitive benefits for kids" from such payments, he said.
Duncan is a professor in the School of Education at the University of California, Irvine. He grew up in Ames, Iowa, and attended Grinnell College.
The ongoing study, Baby's First Years, is a collaboration by researchers from Teachers College, Columbia University; the University of Wisconsin, Madison; the University of California, Irvine; Duke University Sanford School of Public Policy; New York University; and the University of Maryland.
Professors at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln have been consultants on the study and will assist with later stages, he said.
Duncan said Omaha was drawn into the study because he had a connection with Katie Weitz, the foundation's executive director, who was a former graduate student of his at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois.
"She really worked hard to try to make Omaha a place where we could do the study," he said.
The moms in the study were not available for media interviews because of a confidentiality agreement with them, he said.
He said the moms were surprised to learn of the payments at the hospital.
"As you would expect, they were incredibly thankful, and a lot of them thought it was miraculous that this is actually happening," he said.
Payments to families will continue until at least their children's fourth birthdays.
The indications are that moms spent the money on essentials, he said.
"It's a lot of basic needs," Duncan said. "It's diapers. It's food on the table. It's making sure that the rent gets paid so we don't get evicted, or the utilities don't get shut off."
The researchers plan to have a more definitive analysis of that in the future.
It's possible, he said, that the money helped alleviate stress that's getting in the way of a child developing in a normal way.
He noted that there was diversity in the brainwave measurements in both groups.
"There are a lot of the low-cash kids who are doing better than the high-cash kids, and a lot of the high-cash kids are doing worse than some of the low-cash group kids," he said.
He said that the differences don't suggest a "gloom and doom" future for the low-cash group.
The numbers just show relative differences between the groups, he said.
Researchers don't know if those differences will persist, or whether they will lead to differences in children's cognitive or behavioral development, he said.
"We know a lot of cases — and it shows up in the literature research studies — where kids overcome adversity and early poverty and end up being quite successful," he said.
Poverty has frequently been associated with differences in children's brain development.
Kimberly Noble, professor of neuroscience and education at Teachers College, Columbia University, said "until now, we haven’t been able to say whether poverty itself causes differences in child development, or whether growing up in poverty is simply associated with other factors that cause those differences.”
Noble, the lead neuroscientist on the Baby’s First Years project, notes that children’s brains naturally adapt to their experiences.
“All healthy brains are shaped by their environments and experiences, and we are not saying that one group has ‘better’ brains," she said. "But, because of the randomized design, we know that the $333 per month must have changed children’s experiences or environments, and that their brains adapted to those changed circumstances.”
The study is funded by numerous government and private sources. Besides the Weitz and Sherwood foundations, others included the Bezos Family Foundation, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Ford Foundation and Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.
Other metropolitan areas involved were New Orleans, New York City and Minneapolis/St. Paul.
joe.dejka@owh.com, 402-444-1077