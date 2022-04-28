Nebraska-born sailor, 17, who died at Pearl Harbor to be buried Friday in Hawaii

The cruel news must have hit hard in Ethel Pentico’s household during that bleak Christmas season of 1941.

The Lexington, Nebraska, widow had lost her husband, Sherman, the previous year at age 66.

Now, the Navy Department regretted to inform her that her youngest son, Seaman 2nd Class Walter Ray Pentico, had gone missing from the battleship USS Oklahoma in the shocking Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor Dec. 7.

He was 17.

The Navy declared him dead several months later, but his remains were never identified, like those of 394 of the 429 USS Oklahoma sailors who died at Pearl Harbor.

Their commingled bones, recovered from the battleship’s hull during salvage operations, were buried for decades in graves marked “Unknowns, USS Oklahoma, Pearl Harbor, December 7, 1941” at Honolulu’s National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific.

Now, more than 80 years later, Pentico’s remains have been identified through the efforts of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency at its Offutt Air Force Base laboratory.

His descendants have decided to return his bones to a grave in the same Hawaii cemetery — this time, with his name on the headstone. The burial service, with long-delayed military honors, will take place Friday.

Pentico’s relatives requested privacy through a Navy casualty assistance officer. As a result, the Navy will not livestream the event.

Pentico was born March 31, 1924, in Overton, the youngest of four children. His family moved to nearby Lexington when he was 2.

Growing up, he attended Lexington public schools and was a member of the Southern Mission Church, according to an obituary in the Lexington Herald-Clipper.

Just a few days after his 17th birthday, Pentico joined the Civilian Conservation Corps, a Depression-era program in which young men were hired to provide manual labor on public infrastructure projects.

He enlisted in the Navy July 7, 1941, and was assigned that fall to the Oklahoma, a World War I-era battleship, just as the ship was leaving drydock on the West Coast to return to duty in Hawaii.

The Oklahoma was moored on Pearl Harbor’s Battleship Row when Japanese bombers launched the surprise attack on Dec. 7, a Sunday morning. At least five torpedoes, and possibly as many as eight, struck the ship on the port side. It rolled and capsized in minutes, trapping about one-third of its crew below decks.

The Oklahoma was salvaged in 1942-43, and the oil-soaked remains buried in two local Hawaiian cemeteries. After the war, the remains were exhumed and efforts were made to identify them. Those efforts failed, and they were reburied.

In 2015, after years of lobbying by USS Oklahoma survivors, the remains were disinterred and shipped to the accounting agency’s then-new lab at Offutt.

Over the next six years, the lab’s anthropologists, working with the Armed Forces DNA Laboratory in Delaware, accounted for 361 of the 394 previously unidentified Oklahoma sailors.

The project wrapped up in June 2021 with a ceremony at the Lincoln Airport. The unidentifiable remains were reburied in Hawaii on the 80th anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attack.

Pentico was among the last to be identified in February 2021, but none of his close relatives survived. Ethel Pentico had died in 1944. His two brothers, George and Charles, both served in the Army during World War II. George died in 1980, at age 72, and Charles died in 1997, at 74. A sister, Blanche Richardson, born in 1916, also is deceased.

Two more recently identified USS Oklahoma sailors from Iowa will be buried in their hometowns next month. Petty Officer 3rd Class Harry Nichols, 21, of Sioux City will be buried May 13. Navy Seaman 1st Class David F. Tidball, 20, of Independence will be laid to rest May 14.

