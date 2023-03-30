Campers will find an array of improvements when they visit Nebraska state parks and recreation areas this spring.
The Capital Maintenance Fund passed by the Nebraska State Legislature in 2014 — and extended for another five years in 2021 — is one of the forces behind a slew of upgrades across the state. Funds from a sales tax on ATVs, UTVs and motor boats is designed to address a backlog of required maintenance and to make parks amenities compliant with the American with Disabilities Act.
Nebraska Game and Parks receives around $6 million to $7 million yearly from that fund. Combining that with some other sources of revenue, such as the Park Cash Fund and the Nebraska Outdoor Recreational Development Act Cash Fund, it spent $9.4 million on maintenance, upgrades and improvements in the fiscal year 2021-22.
One project that is already drawing kudos is the installation of a new boardwalk to the cave at Indian Cave State Park in Shubert, replacing the one destroyed by mudslides in 2019. The boardwalk is compliant with the American with Disabilities Act and cost more than $800,000 to complete.
“That was a big project and definitely a great improvement there,” said Jeff Fields, parks division administrator.
Game and Parks is doing a similar project at Smith Falls State Park, where the old boardwalk to the state’s tallest waterfall is being replaced with durable composite decking on a steel frame.
The new boardwalk will be ADA-compliant and accommodate future ADA-upgrades within the park.
Slowed some by the heavy snowpack in the Valentine area, the $2.7 million project is expected to be completed in early summer.
Fields said improvements also have been made at some of the state’s historical parks.
The exhibits at Fort Atkinson near Fort Calhoun have been updated and a grand opening will be held there in early June. Game and Parks has also been replacing rotten logs on the exterior of the park.
Work is a constant across the state, Fields said. “It’s like someone maintaining their house.”
Although not as costly, Fields said many parks have received electrical upgrades that will improve camping for those in recreational vehicles.
“Campers are bigger, better and have more demands for power,” Field said. “We’ve been updating the capacity where we can to accommodate them better.”
While Memorial Day weekend is the traditional kickoff to the summer camping season, Fields said many people aren’t waiting until then. With the popularity of RVs, camping can be done comfortably in spring, summer and fall.
Water will be turned on at shower houses once freezing temperatures at night are no longer a threat. That most likely will be around mid-April.
Fields was at Fort Kearny State Recreation Area recently to see the cranes migrate north through Nebraska and found 25 campers there.
Spring camping is a great option, he said.
“It’s not as busy as it is during the course of the summer season,” Fields said. “There are some neat things going on. It’s a neat time of the year.”
