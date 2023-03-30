Lots of work being done at state parks, recreation areas

NORTHEAST

Summit Lake State Recreation Area: West and south sediment basins excavated. Angler jetties and the boat ramp also were improved and stabilized. Kayak launch site developed. Ten-mile equestrian trail around the lake added as well as a new playground.

Lewis and Clark State Recreation Area: Thirteen new 50-amp sites with rock surfacing added including Lewis and Clark State Recreation Area: Thirteen new 50-amp sites with rock surfacing added including 2 ADA-compliant campsites.2 ADA-compliant campsites.

Ponca State Park: Eight single camps and two double Tentrr sites added.

Willow Creek State Recreation Area: 3D targets at the park’s walk-through archery range replaced. Design underway for new fish cleaning station.

Niobrara State Park: New water access to the Niobrara River and a new park entrance.

Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area: Construction will begin this year on a new shower facility and dump station at Pathfinder Campground.

Fort Atkinson State Historical Park: Exhibit renovation at Harold W. Andersen Visitor Center will be completed this spring.

SOUTHEAST

Indian Cave State Park: New boardwalk to the cave installed. Restoration of Hackberry Hollow shower house to make it ADA-compliant underway.

Rock Creek Station State Historical Park and State Recreation Area: Bridge repairs and bank stabilization prompted by erosion along the historic Oregon Trail have been completed.

Alexandria State Recreation Area: Aging vault toilet replaced by an ADA-compliant one.

Stagecoach State Recreation Area: ADA-compliant vault toilet installed.

Pawnee State Recreation Area: Upgrade of the marina building has been completed. All 28 sites in the Area 3 Campground have been upgraded from basic to 50-amp electrical service.

Conestoga State Recreation Area: Design concept underway to upgrade campsites from basic to electrical service and add a shower house.

Riverview Marina State Recreation Area: New vault toilet has been installed.

Branched Oak State Recreation Area: Electrical upgrades have been made at Areas 1 and 4. Four aging vault toilets have been replaced by ADA-compliant ones.

Bluestem State Recreation Area: Campground electrical expansion design concept in progress.

CENTRAL

Merritt Reservoir State Recreation Area: Multiple campground improvements. including ADA compliant concrete restrooms at Willow Cove and Cottonwood campgrounds.

Sherman Reservoir State Recreation Area: 62-site electrical campground combining Thunder Bay and West Ridge campgrounds under construction. Will include new connecting road and ADA-compliant sites. Tentrr sites added in 2022.

Smith Falls State Park: New boardwalk to waterfall is under construction.

Calamus State Recreation Area: Two Barracuda fish cleaning stations added.

Keller Park State Recreation Area: All 25 campsites upgraded to 50-amp electrical service. Two new ADA-compliant concrete restrooms.

Victoria Springs State Recreation Area: Two cabins upgraded to meet ADA compliance. Two new ADA-compliant restrooms.

Cowboy Recreation and Nature Trail: An erosion control structure protecting the trail along the Elkhorn River near Norfolk and a large culvert near Valentine are being renovated. Select sections of trail surfacing affected by flooding also are being replaced.

SOUTH CENTRAL

Johnson Lake State Recreation Area: Seventy campsites are being upgraded to 50-amp electrical service and one site to be ADA compliant.

Fort Kearny State Recreation Area: ADA-compliant shower house installed in east campground.

Mormon Island State Recreation Area: Consultant hired to design seven full-service camping pads for recreational vehicles.

Windmill State Recreation Area: New archery range was installed.

NORTHWEST

Chadron State Park: Forty-four campsites will be upgraded to 50-amp electricity.

Box Butte State Reservoir State Recreation Area: Twenty new electrical campsites and a shower house and sewage dump station should be ready in June.

Fort Robinson State Park: Campsites and facilities for those traveling with horses have been expanded, doubling the size of the equestrian campground at the northwest corner of the main park complex. Included will be 24 additional sites with hook-ups to 50-amp electricity, water and sewer. Also new will be an adjacent 30-pen enclosure for stalling horses outside.

Walgren Lake State Recreation Area: A fishing pier was constructed.

Wildcat Hills State Recreation: A new section of mountain biking trail was added.

SOUTHWEST

Lake McConaughy State Recreation Area: A $3.5 million boating access project significantly upgraded Martin Bay’s entrance, parking area and high-water boat ramp, and the Cedar View Bay boat ramp.

Enders Reservoir State Recreation Area: A $1 million boating access project was completed to the Area A and No Name Bay boat ramps.

Ash Hollow State Historical Park: Upgrades planned for existing visitors center sidewalk entrance and outside bathrooms to make them ADA-compliant. A hiking trail will be built on the west side of the park.

Buffalo Bill Ranch State Historical Park: Construction will begin this year on a new, larger bison habitat area.

Medicine Creek State Recreation Area: Courtesy dock will be installed on Trail 3.

Red Willow State Recreation Area: Barracuda fish-cleaning station installed.

Sutherland State Recreation Area: Boat dock installed at Westshore campground.

Lake Maloney State Recreation Area: New courtesy dock for Outlet Campground.

Swanson Reservoir State Recreation Area: New Barracuda fish-cleaning station with a shelter installed in Spring Canyon area.