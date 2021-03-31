Nebraska Catholics obligated to go back to in-person Sunday Masses in May

Catholics in Nebraska will be obligated to go back to in-person Sunday Masses starting in May, the state's three dioceses announced Wednesday.

Diocese of Lincoln Bishop James Conley joined Omaha Archbishop George Lucas and Grand Island Bishop Joseph Hanefeldt in planning to end the dispensation from the Sunday Mass obligation on May 23. The dispensation was put in place last March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Conley said Catholics have a grave obligation to return to in-person Masses "because the Eucharist is at the heart of what it is to be a Christian."

There are still some pandemic-related exceptions to the rule. They include:

• If you have been diagnosed with COVID or have good reason to believe that you may have contracted it.

• If you are ill or have a condition that would seriously compromise your health if you contracted COVID.

• If you care for the sick, homebound or infirm and have a compelling reason for believing that you would infect them by going to Mass.

• If you have significant and grave fear or anxiety of becoming ill by being at Mass.