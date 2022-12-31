Nebraska Catholics react to death of Pope Benedict XVI

Catholic parishes around Nebraska are preparing to celebrate the life and mourn the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, who died on New Year's Eve at age 95.

Benedict, the shy German theologian who tried to reawaken Christianity in a secularized Europe but will forever be remembered as the first pontiff in 600 years to resign from the job, died Saturday. Pope Francis had announced Benedict was "very ill" on Wednesday and asked for special prayers.

Benedict stunned the world in 2013 when he announced, in his typical, soft-spoken Latin, that he no longer had the strength to run the 1.2 billion-strong Catholic Church that he had steered for eight years through scandal and indifference.

In between crises, Benedict pursued his single-minded vision to rekindle faith in a world that he frequently lamented seemed to think it could do without God.

Omaha Archbishop George Lucas was appointed as archbishop by Benedict in 2009. Lucas said he had multiple opportunities to meet Benedict, and found him to be a "supportive father and a benevolent pastor" on all occasions.

"Even as we grieve his passing, we give thanks to God for his long life of faithful service to the church and to the world," Lucas said.

Bishop Emeritus Fabian Bruskewitz of the Archdiocese of Lincoln knew Benedict for nearly 60 years, beginning when they met at the Second Vatican Council in 1965. Bruskewitz was asked by Benedict to translate "Compendium to the Catechism of the Catholic Church" from Latin to English, which he did.

"We had many beautiful conversations together," Bruskewitz said. "His mind was absolutely magnificent. I was always awed by his knowledge and his incredible ability, as well as his dedication to theological research."

Benedict’s body will be on public display in St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican starting Monday for the faithful to pay their final respects. In keeping with Benedict’s request for a simple funeral and also to underscore he is no longer pope, the Vatican only invited official delegations from Germany and Italy to attend, while other leaders can participate in their private capacity, according to a diplomatic note obtained Saturday by The Associated Press.

In Omaha, a Mass for Benedict will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 3 at 5:30 p.m. at St. Cecilia Cathedral. Individual parishes are encouraged to hold Mass for the deceased pope as circumstances permit.

This report contains material from the Associated Press.