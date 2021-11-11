Nebraska Chamber survey finds lack of skilled workforce tops list of challenges

Nebraska business and community leaders say a lack of skilled workers remains a major roadblock standing in the way of the state's economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, a Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry survey found.
The survey, which was conducted over the summer and released Tuesday during the chamber’s economic development summit in Lincoln, also showed that, among about 300 business and community leaders across the state, majorities see a need for development in the areas of housing, recreation, education and child care.
The results of the survey came after the state’s unemployment rate declined to 2% — the lowest in the nation — in September. The Nebraska Department of Labor lists 20,687 people as officially unemployed. However, with 51,467 job openings posted on the state's job website, NEworks, as of Tuesday, the labor shortage remains acute.
At the same time, Nebraska recorded a labor participation rate of 68.4%, the third-highest in the nation, in September. That means there are fewer people who could be added to the labor force.
“Right now, we have 50,000 to 70,000 jobs right now in Nebraska that we can’t fill because we don’t have people,” Nebraska Chamber President Bryan Slone said Wednesday. “It’s really holding back the ability of businesses and industries to grow in this state. It’s become a real limiter in our ability to grow our communities as well.”
To that end, 92% of survey respondents agreed that finding a skilled workforce remains a top challenge toward recovering economically from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Calling that percentage “really insightful,” Slone said, “As we toured the state in conjunction with the survey, it (the workforce shortfall) became the No. 1, 2 and 3 issue with community leaders and business leaders across the state."
The lack of skilled workers predates the pandemic, Slone said. He estimated the number of open jobs prior to the pandemic was about 30,000 to 40,000.
“We knew this workforce challenge was coming. What the pandemic did was accelerate it,” he said.
The percentage of respondents who cited workforce concerns far exceeded other cited barriers to business growth, including changing business conditions (50%), government and taxes (49%) and supply chain issues (33%).
“Just hiring and maintaining people and dealing with the workforce shortage is really making it difficult to do strategic planning for a lot of businesses,” Slone said.
On the flip side, two-thirds of the respondents see a need for more housing. A majority (54%) also see a need for more child care and education. Slone said those issues were most cited by community leaders, including elected officials and educators among others.
“The biggest obstacles in the communities themselves are lack of housing and lack of child care,” Slone said, specifically citing a lack of affordable housing. “These are critical issues for a number of families.”
Half of the respondents identified a need to invest more in recreation and events — which Slone said are key to attracting those aged 18 to 30 years old.
In addition to the summit, Slone also pointed to the chamber’s role in helping get bills introduced and passed in the Nebraska Legislature in 2021. The chamber supported a bill that shields many businesses and organizations from lawsuits related to potential COVID-19 exposure. It also backed a bill that expanded state child care assistance to families.
Slone termed the chamber’s successes in 2021 as a start going into the 2022 session. With survey results now in hand, Slone said addressing ongoing workforce challenges should be the top issue going forward.
“It’s clearly going to drive the economic vitality of our communities as well the opportunities for our kids,” he said. “This is our generational issue.”