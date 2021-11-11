Nebraska Chamber survey finds lack of skilled workforce tops list of challenges

Nebraska business and community leaders say a lack of skilled workers remains a major roadblock standing in the way of the state's economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, a Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry survey found.

The survey, which was conducted over the summer and released Tuesday during the chamber’s economic development summit in Lincoln, also showed that, among about 300 business and community leaders across the state, majorities see a need for development in the areas of housing, recreation, education and child care.

The results of the survey came after the state’s unemployment rate declined to 2% — the lowest in the nation — in September. The Nebraska Department of Labor lists 20,687 people as officially unemployed. However, with 51,467 job openings posted on the state's job website, NEworks, as of Tuesday, the labor shortage remains acute.

At the same time, Nebraska recorded a labor participation rate of 68.4%, the third-highest in the nation, in September. That means there are fewer people who could be added to the labor force.