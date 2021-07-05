Nebraska City man dies after two-vehicle accident

A Nebraska City man has died from injuries he suffered in a two-vehicle accident on Highway 43 between Roca Road and Wittstruck Road last week, the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said.

Roger Hoback, 58. was driving his 2015 Nissan Altima northbound on Highway 43 Thursday when he crossed left of center. Hoback then struck a southbound 2000 Peterbilt 379 semi truck head on.

Brandon Parker, 47, of Firth, Nebraska, was driving the truck. He suffered minor injuries and did not require transport to the hospital.

Hoback was taken to Bryan Medical Center West Campus in Lincoln with serious injuries and died Sunday.

The crash remains under investigation. Seatbelts are believed to have been in use by both drivers and neither alcohol nor drugs are believed to have been involved.

