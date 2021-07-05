 Skip to main content
Nebraska City man dies after two-vehicle crash
A Nebraska City man has died from injuries he suffered in a two-vehicle crash on Nebraska Highway 43 between Roca and Wittstruck Roads, the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said.

Roger Hoback, 58, was driving his 2015 Nissan Altima north on Highway 43 on Thursday when he crossed left of center. Hoback's vehicle then struck a southbound  2000 Peterbilt 379 semitrailer truck head-on.

Brandon Parker, 47, of Firth, Nebraska, was driving the truck. He suffered minor injuries and did not need to be taken to the hospital.

Hoback was taken to Bryan Medical Center's west campus in Lincoln with serious injuries. He died Sunday.

The crash remains under investigation. Seat belts are believed to have been in use by both drivers. 

Marjie is a writer for The World-Herald’s special sections and specialty publications, including Inspired Living Omaha, Wedding Essentials and Momaha Magazine. Follow her on Twitter @mduceyOWH. Phone: 402-444-1034.

