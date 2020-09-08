Nebraska City's AppleJack Festival adapts to four-weekend extravaganza to deal with pandemic

Once the calendar flips over to September, Amy Allgood says Nebraska City Tourism and Commerce is usually 100% ready for the AppleJack Festival.

The fall event, which celebrates everything apples, has been going on for five decades, and Allgood has been the group’s executive director for 13 years, so there were seldom surprises.

That was before the coronavirus pandemic arrived.

This summer, organizers have spent countless hours reviewing every detail of the festival. and they still aren’t done. It means too much financially to the small businesses of Nebraska City to cancel, Allgood said.

“Every day it changes, and we continually adapt the plan,’’ she said.

The biggest hurdle was how to handle a weekend influx of 80,000 people into a city of 7,000 while still keeping everyone safe.

To address that issue, what usually had been held on the third weekend of September has now been turned into a four-weekend extravaganza that begins on Sept. 19 and ends on Oct. 11.

“What corona has done, has made us rethink each event and look at it and make sure we can socially distance the crowd,’’ Allgood said. “It’s been difficult.’’