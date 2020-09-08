Nebraska City's AppleJack Festival adapts to four-weekend extravaganza to deal with pandemic

Once the calendar flips over to September, Amy Allgood says Nebraska City Tourism and Commerce is usually 100% ready for the AppleJack Festival.
The fall event, which celebrates everything apples, has been going on for five decades, and Allgood has been the group’s executive director for 13 years, so there were seldom surprises.
That was before the coronavirus pandemic arrived.
This summer, organizers have spent countless hours reviewing every detail of the festival. and they still aren’t done. It means too much financially to the small businesses of Nebraska City to cancel, Allgood said.
“Every day it changes, and we continually adapt the plan,’’ she said.
The biggest hurdle was how to handle a weekend influx of 80,000 people into a city of 7,000 while still keeping everyone safe.
To address that issue, what usually had been held on the third weekend of September has now been turned into a four-weekend extravaganza that begins on Sept. 19 and ends on Oct. 11.
“What corona has done, has made us rethink each event and look at it and make sure we can socially distance the crowd,’’ Allgood said. “It’s been difficult.’’
Allgood said they’ve had to drop a few events, but the majority, such as the parade and car show, will still be held. Some will now require reservations so there are no long lines. Other safety procedures have been put in place, and masks are strongly recommended.
To see the schedule, go to gonebraskacity.com and look under the festivals tab.
While most of the events will be centered on the weekends, Allgood said orchards will be open throughout the week. There still will be apple doughnuts.
The festival has been a monumental task every year for a small group of people, and Allgood said spreading it over multiple weekends might help.
“We’re really excited about it,’’ she said. “Maybe having it over four weeks is good for everybody.’’
Our best staff photos of August 2020
Football season returns
Football season returns
Volunteer
Heron
Protest
Vet Funeral
Union Omaha
Lake Fun
Ernie Chambers
Softball Preview
Homeschool
Education Co-op
Old Market Protest
Old Market Protest
Disc Golf
Educators Mask Mandate
Educators Mask Mandate
Bounce House
Union Omaha
Union Omaha
Union Omaha
Union Omaha
Pinnacle Bank Championship
Pinnacle Bank Championship
Sourdough bread baking
Grind It
Metro Baseball
Metro Baseball
Search
marjie.ducey@owh.com, 402-444-1034 twitter.com/mduceyowh
marjie.ducey@owh.com, 402-444-1034,
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!