Nebraska civil rights committee plans hearings on Native-themed mascots
Battle Creek High School

The gym at Battle Creek High School, home of the Braves.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

LINCOLN — A state civil rights committee has scheduled a series of public meetings, beginning Monday, to explore whether Native American-themed school mascots are appropriate or not.

The Nebraska Advisory Committee to the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights announced the web-based meetings to discuss the impact of the continued use of Native American names, images, and symbols — such as Indians and Braves — as school mascots in Nebraska.

The committee will later issue a report on whether the use of such mascots may perpetuate or exacerbate harassment or a racially hostile learning environment for Native students.

Jonathan Benjamin Alvarado of Omaha, the chairman of the committee, said an examination of the issue is long overdue.

The first meeting is scheduled for Monday from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Additional hearings are scheduled for Wednesday and Jan. 7, both from 9 to 10:30 a.m. 

To register for any of the meetings, access the website: https://bit.ly/37v22RG 

For audio only of the Monday meeting, call 1-800-360-9505 and enter the access code: 199 788 6470.

For more information about the Civil Rights Commission, go to usccr.gov.  

