Nebraska conservation leader Marge Kennedy, 77, remembered as 'a ball of fire'

If someone had a question about a past debate or decision by the conservation group, Kennedy would say, “let me look that up,” and find the precise discussion, Johnson recalled.

Kennedy likely picked up her love of wildlife and the outdoors from her husband, according to her daughter, Kelly Ogren of Omaha. The couple hosted countless meetings, horseback rides and nature walks at their acreage outside of Malcolm, she said.

“She just got bit by the ‘love the Earth’ bug and never got over it,” Ogren said.

Ron Klataske, who led statewide Audubon chapters in Kansas and Nebraska, said the Kennedys led a group of volunteers at an annual Niobrara River cleanup in May. They were active conservationists for at least half a century, according to Klataske. Most recently, the Kennedys volunteered with Friends of the Niobrara, an organization that formed when Save the Niobrara disbanded.

“Marge was a full-time promoter and advocate of Nebraska’s natural resources. The conservation world and our wildlife have lost a true friend,” said Mark Brohman, former head of the Nebraska Environmental Trust and now executive director of the Lincoln-based Wachiska Audubon Society.