Nebraska couple win $50,000 slice of giant Powerball pie

Someone in Maryland bought the giant $731 million ticket in Wednesday's Powerball drawing, but a couple from Lincoln also claimed a smaller piece of the action.

Reynold Schultz and Candace Day, his fiancée, were headed to work when they found out a ticket they had purchased matched four of the five white numbers (40, 53, 60, 68, and 69) plus the red Powerball number (22) in the drawing. That was worth $50,004.

"We were more than excited," Schultz told Nebraska Lottery officials Thursday when the couple claimed their prize. "We were high-fiving each other."

Only one ticket matched all six numbers. It was sold in Lonaconing, a struggling coal-mining town of 1,200 people in mountainous western Maryland. Previously, it was best known as the hometown of baseball Hall of Famer Lefty Grove, a star pitcher for the Philadelphia Athletics and Boston Red Sox in the 1920s and ’30s.

"I can’t wait to congratulate the person," Richard Ravenscroft, owner of the convenience store where the ticket was sold, told the Associated Press. "I just hope whoever has won it uses it wisely and that other people benefit from it."