Nebraska dodges worst of storms sweeping across the plains with hurricane-force winds

Between the dust and the smoke, air quality deteriorated for a while Wednesday evening, but appeared to improve after the winds shifted.

Record warmth for December set the stage for the storm system that was further juiced by unseasonably moist air and upper-atmosphere winds being pulled to the surface.

“What makes this so weird is the time of year that it’s occurring,” Feerick said.

Omaha set an all-time December record for warm weather, according to the weather service. Wednesday’s high of 74 degrees exceeded the month’s previous all-time high of 72 degrees, which had stood since 1939. (It also obliterated the daily record of 61 degrees set in 2002.)

“This was a pretty rare event for our area,” Fajman said. Wind speeds and temperature records were off the charts, he said.

Conditions were made safer by schools sending children home early and some businesses closing early. The Omaha Public Schools were among the districts that canceled classes for the day.

At one point late Wednesday afternoon, a long swath of eastern Nebraska was under tornado warnings, from South Sioux City to Nebraska City.