Nebraska dodges worst of storms sweeping across the plains with hurricane-force winds

Ten days before Christmas, powerful spring-like storms screamed across Nebraska into Iowa, spinning out hurricane-strength winds, dropping tornadoes, delivering sideways rain and sending people scrambling for shelter.
The National Weather Service described the Wednesday storms as “rare” and “unprecedented,” while an AccuWeather Inc. meteorologist summed it up as simply “weird.”
The rough weather combined sustained strong winds with a fast-moving line of tornadic storms. As an indication of how dangerous and fast-moving the line of storms was, the National Weather Service reported it moved across the state at 75 to 85 mph.
However, for all the storms’ fury, Nebraska appeared to have escaped disaster. Reports of wind damage were widespread but scattered. While there were numerous tornado warnings and several touchdowns, no Nebraska towns appeared to have taken a direct hit. And despite the high fire danger, no large fires took hold in Nebraska, but a large blaze developed in Kansas and was visible via satellite.
A few injuries occurred in Nebraska, but no deaths were reported.
“It’s a relief,” said Paul Fajman, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley.
At least two people in Columbus were injured when the roof was blown off their home, according to Tim Hofbauer, Platte County emergency management director. The two individuals drove themselves to a local hospital for treatment, he said.
Whether other injuries occurred was unknown. Several trucks and semi-tractor trailers were toppled on the state’s roadways.
The danger to the region continued into the overnight hours as powerful winds continued across Nebraska and the line of tornadic storms moved into Iowa under the cover of darkness.
Winds of 70 to 90 mph were reported across the region. Offutt Air Force Base reported a peak wind speed of 81 mph, and Eppley Airfield recorded a peak gust of 74 mph, according to the weather service.
In communities across Nebraska and Iowa came scattered reports of downed power lines and tree limbs, several roofs blown off and some homes damaged. Early indications were that the communities of Columbus, Pawnee City and Holstein, Nebraska, and Weston, Iowa, may have sustained more wind damage than others.
Hofbauer said that multiple homes in Columbus were damaged by falling trees and one home had its roof blown off. In nearby Platte Center, an auto repair shop was blown down and multiple homes sustained damage. Power line damage occurred throughout the area.
At the peak of the storm, more than 40,000 power outages were reported in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa.
Grant Otten of the Nebraska Public Power District said more outages were likely overnight.
“The situation ... is very dynamic and more outages could occur,” he said in a statement Wednesday evening. “Crews will be making repairs throughout the evening, but some customers could be without power overnight and into (Thursday).”
As night fell, utility crews made headway on restoration. As of 7:30 p.m., the Omaha Public Power District reported about 17,800 customers without power. In Council Bluffs, about 16,700 customers of MidAmerican Energy Company were without power.
Downed power lines led to several road closings, including Nebraska 92 west of Yutan and U.S. 34 near Malvern, Iowa.
John Feerick, meteorologist with AccuWeather Inc., The World-Herald’s weather consultant, said the storm generated hurricane-strength winds over as broad an area as any actual hurricane this year.
The powerful winds carried dust from Colorado and Kansas into Nebraska. In the Omaha metro area, people who went outside reported wind-blown dust biting at uncovered faces.
The weather service cautioned that wind-blown dust would reduce visibility and could make driving difficult. Likewise, in those areas where snow occurred, strong winds were expected to reduce visibility.
The winds also carried smoke from the Kansas wildfire into Nebraska, with people calling local fire departments and the Valley office of the weather service to report the smell of smoke.
Between the dust and the smoke, air quality deteriorated for a while Wednesday evening, but appeared to improve after the winds shifted.
Record warmth for December set the stage for the storm system that was further juiced by unseasonably moist air and upper-atmosphere winds being pulled to the surface.
“What makes this so weird is the time of year that it’s occurring,” Feerick said.
Omaha set an all-time December record for warm weather, according to the weather service. Wednesday’s high of 74 degrees exceeded the month’s previous all-time high of 72 degrees, which had stood since 1939. (It also obliterated the daily record of 61 degrees set in 2002.)
“This was a pretty rare event for our area,” Fajman said. Wind speeds and temperature records were off the charts, he said.
Conditions were made safer by schools sending children home early and some businesses closing early. The Omaha Public Schools were among the districts that canceled classes for the day.
At one point late Wednesday afternoon, a long swath of eastern Nebraska was under tornado warnings, from South Sioux City to Nebraska City.
Tornadoes were reported near Mead, Beemer, Humphrey, Columbus, Edgar, Glenvil, Aurora, Marquette and Ceresco, Nebraska. There were nine reports of tornadoes in western Iowa as of 7:30 p.m., including damage in Neola. One of those tornadoes flipped over semi-tractor trailers on Interstate 80, according to a storm chaser report to the National Weather Service.
Sirens sounded in the Omaha metro area first because of straight-line winds and then because of the potential for a tornado.
As the storms approached, lightning filled the sky and there was a near continuous rumble of thunder. That was followed by horizontal, wind-driven heavy rain. As soon as the storms passed, skies brightened quickly. After night fell, winds picked back up.
World-Herald staff writers Bob Glissmann, Paul Hammel, Martha Stoddard, Connie White, Henry Cordes, Chris Machian and Z Long contributed to this report.
