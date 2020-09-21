Nebraska drought fuels wildfires; state vulnerable to 'megafire'

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

From five miles away, Banner County Fire Chief Tim Grubbs could tell that the fire in western Nebraska’s Wildcat Hills would be trouble.

Within 10 minutes of the fire being reported, the thin column of smoke had become a billowing tower, and in no time, 200 to 300 acres had burned, he said.

Everything was bad about that fire, Grubbs said: hilly, canyonlike terrain, parched landscape and hot, dry, windy weather.

“The conditions were as extreme as they could be for our area,” he said.

The Hubbard Gap Fire in late August would leave six volunteer firefighters injured, prompt two emergency evacuations and devour 4,000 acres, mostly in the hills, according to Grubbs. Through an enormous effort, firefighters were able to stop the fire before it got a run at surrounding grassland and cropland.

“If we had not stopped it, it would have gone into the tens of thousands of acres,” he said.

Although the nation has been riveted by horrific fires along the West Coast, this year’s Hubbard Gap Fire, and another near Chadron, the Aristocrat Fire, are reminders that Nebraska is not immune to life-threatening, land-grabbing fires. And it’s a danger that’s expected to worsen with climate change, researchers say.