Nebraska economy fared better than most other states in 2021, economists say

Scott Volk experienced both the highs and lows of the economy this past year.
As vice president and chief operating officer of MetalQuest Unlimited in Hebron, Nebraska, Volk helped shepherd the company’s continued resurgence from the coronavirus-induced recession of 2020.
He also saw MetalQuest’s recovery stymied by global supply chain disruptions and a labor shortage acutely felt across Nebraska, which boasts the nation’s lowest unemployment rate and one of the best labor participation rates.
“There are jobs that we can’t run right now because we can’t find raw material, and there are jobs we can’t run because we can’t find people,” Volk said.
In many ways, the successes and struggles at MetalQuest reflect the overall story of Nebraska’s economy in 2021: It was stable, despite some high-profile challenges.
In a year largely defined by inflation, labor shortages, rising wages and supply chain struggles across the U.S. and beyond, economists and business leaders interviewed by The World-Herald agreed that Nebraska fared better than most of the nation.
“Nebraska has rebounded and performed quite well despite this heavy, heavy drag on the U.S. economy and Nebraska economy,” Creighton University economist Ernie Goss said.
State leaders, in particular, have touted Nebraska’s record-low monthly unemployment rate of 1.8% in November. That was the lowest in the U.S., which nationally reported 4.2% unemployment in November, and a far cry from Nebraska’s 7.4% unemployment rate in April 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic forced employers to slash their workforce.
“This historic achievement is a sign of the unwavering resilience and work ethic that define us as Nebraskans,” Gov. Pete Ricketts said earlier this month regarding the state’s unemployment rate. “It’s clear for all of America to see: Nebraskans just don’t quit!”
While economists agree that a low unemployment rate is better than a high one, an extremely low rate can carry negative consequences.
“What you really want is to have it around its natural rate. In Nebraska, that’s about 2.5%,” said Eric Thompson, an economist at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
That rate, Thompson said, allows people and companies to remain rational in the job market.
“People need some time to find the right job. Employers need some time to find the right person for the job openings that they have,” he said.
At the same time, Nebraska is experiencing the third-highest labor participation rate, which measures the percentage of people 16 and older who are employed or actively looking for work. Nebraska recorded a seasonally adjusted labor force participation rate of 68.4% in November, down slightly from 68.8% in November 2020.
“I had someone say to me at one point that our state motto should be, ‘everyone works,’” said Jonathan Jank, president and CEO of Seward County Chamber and Development Partnership. The county is home to Petsource’s pet food production plant, which recently announced a $75 million expansion. It is expected to add another 80 jobs.
But with a large number of jobs already available and a shortage of employees to fill them, some employers have had to up their offerings.
This past summer, Lozier Corporation in Omaha paid to train new welders via a two-week program at Metropolitan Community College. That was on top of Lozier’s earlier decision to boost its hourly wages by $1 to $3 and $1,000 hiring bonuses after 90 days of employment.
William H. Harvey, a manufacturing facility that makes plumbing chemicals, standardized its wages earlier this year, which effectively set its minimum wage at $15 an hour — a dollar more than the company’s previous minimum. Harvey also introduced a $1,000 hiring bonus, and a $2,000 referral bonus for existing employees in an effort to land new workers.
Those wage increases contributed to a 2.7% increase in Nebraska’s manufacturing wages over the last 12 months, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That percentage increase puts manufacturing close to the overall 3% increase in wages Nebraska has experienced in its non-farm occupations.
Goss noted that the state’s strong performance in sectors such as manufacturing and agriculture has helped boost its overall economic standing.
About 100,700 Nebraskans were employed in manufacturing in November, according to seasonally adjusted figures from the BLS. That continued a trend this year where the manufacturing industry has employed 100,000 or more people in eight out of the 11 months recorded so far.
Meanwhile, Nebraska’s ag industry has benefited, in part, from increased commodity prices, including for corn, soybeans and wheat.
This year, a bushel of corn topped out at $6.32 compared to $3.97 in 2020, according to nationwide data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. As of October, the price per bushel stood at $5.02.
However, it has not been an equitable recovery in all industries. Thompson noted the leisure and hospitality industry is still down from pre-pandemic levels.
Seasonally adjusted BLS figures show nearly 89,000 people across the state employed in that industry in November compared to slightly over 95,000 people in February 2020. At one point, the number of employees in that industry, which includes restaurants, reached as low as approximately 55,100 in April 2020.
Overall, the state has about 854,400 people employed in the private sector, according to seasonally adjusted figures from the BLS. That remains a little below the more than 857,200 private sector jobs in February 2020 before the pandemic.
While the number of jobs and wages have risen during the past year, so too has inflation. In many cases, inflation has outpaced wage increases.
In the Midwest region, inflation has risen by 7.3% over the past 12 months, according to figures from November. Both food and energy have seen significant increases, 7.1% and 36.7%, over the past year in the Midwest. (The Midwest includes Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin.)
Some economists believe that the series of stimulus checks issued earlier in the pandemic may have helped fuel the rise in inflation.
“It may have been that just the checks sent out to households might have been a little too broad — gone out to too many people and led to this excess demand,” Thompson said, also noting that the pandemic changed spending habits and created pent-up consumer demand.
Earlier this month, the Federal Reserve announced that it could raise interest rates as many as three times next year to curb inflation.
Goss added that increases in interest rates tend to push up the value of the dollar and subsequently push down ag commodity prices.
“That’s a big issue going forward,” he said.
