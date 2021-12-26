Nebraska economy fared better than most other states in 2021, economists say

Those wage increases contributed to a 2.7% increase in Nebraska’s manufacturing wages over the last 12 months, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That percentage increase puts manufacturing close to the overall 3% increase in wages Nebraska has experienced in its non-farm occupations.

Goss noted that the state’s strong performance in sectors such as manufacturing and agriculture has helped boost its overall economic standing.

About 100,700 Nebraskans were employed in manufacturing in November, according to seasonally adjusted figures from the BLS. That continued a trend this year where the manufacturing industry has employed 100,000 or more people in eight out of the 11 months recorded so far.

Meanwhile, Nebraska’s ag industry has benefited, in part, from increased commodity prices, including for corn, soybeans and wheat.

This year, a bushel of corn topped out at $6.32 compared to $3.97 in 2020, according to nationwide data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. As of October, the price per bushel stood at $5.02.

However, it has not been an equitable recovery in all industries. Thompson noted the leisure and hospitality industry is still down from pre-pandemic levels.