Nebraska entities try out soy-based product to help control road dust

As drivers and passengers traveled along the gravel roads surrounding the Husker Harvest Days site west of Grand Island, they may have noticed a lack of dust being kicked up by their vehicles.

The reason: an application of a soy-based product called DustLock.

Formulated by Environmental Dust Control of the Midwest, which has offices in Minnesota and South Dakota, DustLock is marketed as not only a dust control on roads but also as a road stabilizer that eliminates the erosion of mud and gravel.

The company said on its website that the product also works on recycled asphalt roads.

The Nebraska Soybean Board paid for the product’s application but declined to disclose the cost. The product was dispensed by a truck along three miles of gravel surrounding the Harvest Days site on Aug. 17.

When Husker Harvest Days were held nearly a month later, from Sept. 13 through Sept. 15, officials were effusive in their praise for how well the product held up.

“It worked great,” said Matt Jungmann, national events manager at Farm Progress Companies, which manages Husker Harvest Days. “Even after all the pounding it took during the show, it’s still there. It looks exactly the same as before the show.”

From the Soybean Board’s perspective, the DustLock demonstration fits into the organization’s mission to promote environmentally sustainable soy-based products. Scott Ritzman, executive director of the Nebraska Soybean Board, and Jungmann noted that one application of DustLock eliminated the need to constantly have trucks dispense water to tamp down the dust.

Ritzman said that people didn’t have to walk through the dust and that vehicles and products remained clean.

Officials also touted the product’s road integrity benefits. Because the liquid material binds itself into the road and prevents road dust from kicking up, they said washouts and potholes are less frequent. Dan Feige, a representative for Environmental Dust Control of the Midwest, said that helps townships and county highway departments save on road maintenance costs.

“We feel like we have a much more cost-effective product in the long term thinking of the road,” he said.

While DustLock drew great interest from Husker Harvest Days attendees and there have been many inquiries, it has not yet gotten traction in the Nebraska market.

In a voicemail, a Nebraska Department of Transportation spokeswoman called DustLock “an interesting product” but said “we probably won’t use it” since the department doesn’t manage many gravel roads and has other mitigating measures.

Ritzman imagines that interest in procuring the product will tick up given the positive feedback at Husker Harvest Days. He said the Nebraska Soybean Board might do more demonstrations and possibly provide financial assistance to potential buyers.