Nebraska ethanol plants could soon store carbon dioxide underground

Additionally, energy producers that store their carbon dioxide will lower their carbon dioxide intensity score, which affects their ability to sell their ethanol. A lower score could allow a producer to sell to states such as California, which has stringent carbon dioxide regulations.

“If you’re an ethanol plant that has a very low carbon score, you’re going to be a lot more attractive to the California market and their regulators than any other seller of ethanol,” Flood said. “Reducing your carbon score means better prices and better returns for Nebraska farmers.”

The climate incentives are also significant. At full capacity, Navigator claims that its pipeline and underground storage would be the annual equivalent of removing 2.6 million cars from the roads or planting 550 million trees.

Joeckel cautioned that carbon sequestration is just one of the tools that is needed to fight climate change.

“It is one of several strategies that we will have to take if we really want to reduce the input of anthropogenic CO2 into the atmosphere,” he said.

Company officials contend that risks resulting from a potential pipeline leak are minimal. At worst, they say, any leaks would be released into the atmosphere as the carbon dioxide is now.