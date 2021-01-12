Nebraska eyeing new federal guidance about releasing more vaccine for first doses

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts said Tuesday that state officials will examine any new federal guidance about using available vaccine to start immunizing more people.

But he said the state wants to be sure people can still get their second vaccine doses as recommended by the manufacturers.

The governor spoke at a morning press briefing as reports came out that the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would recommend opening up vaccines to everyone older than 65 and getting vaccines to more people by not holding back the second vaccine dose.

Federal policy until now has been to hold 55% of the vaccine doses in reserve to ensure that there would be enough to provide a second dose to everyone who got a first dose. For both the Pfizer/BioNTech and the Moderna vaccines, a second dose boosts vaccine effectiveness to more than 90%.

Ricketts said it would be helpful to have more vaccine available to protect more people. However, he said the state would have to look at any new guidance before moving forward, including guidance about speeding up vaccinations for people age 65 and older.