Nebraska farmer helps to etch 'Vote With Love' message into Wisconsin field

When it comes to crop art — etching a design in an empty farm field using heavy machinery — there's no room for error.
Art Tanderup knows the process well.
Perfection is key, Tanderup said. That applied to his most recent work in a 50-acre field in Wisconsin.
Tanderup, who has a farm near Neligh, Nebraska, worked with artist John Quigley on the piece.
The Wisconsin field bears an outline of the contiguous United States with the word "United" inside and the phrase "#Vote With Love" underneath.
This was the sixth design that Tanderup and Quigley have worked on together. One of their previous pieces was a message opposing the Keystone XL pipeline. Tanderup has been an opponent of the project.
The Wisconsin effort was about healing the division in the country, said Quigley, the California artist who designed the piece.
"In such a divided time, stepping back to to remember we're all in this together is important," Quigley said.
To make crop art, Tanderup and Quigley measure and mark a field with colored flags. More flags are added to draw the design. Quigley walks along the design outline while Tanderup follows in a tractor, ready to etch the design when Quigley gives the go-ahead. Quigley signals for when to turn over the soil, when to turn the tractor and when to stop.
Before the Wisconsin field, they designed a 37-acre Biden sign in Iowa.
"It's quite a complicated procedure, but yet we've had beautiful success with all six of them that we've done," Tanderup said.
Thanks to several volunteers who helped to lay out the grid, the Wisconsin piece was finished in about three days, Tanderup said. The threat of a looming storm helped to speed things along.
In addition to encouraging people to bridge the divide and vote, Tanderup said he also hopes that the piece sheds light on the struggle that family farmers are facing.
"Our rural economy has been hurting tremendously," he said. "The land is powerful here. We think we helped the land send a message in this important time in our history. We have to make some good choices."
Images of the crop art have been making the rounds on social media. Tanderup said he is pleased that people are seeing his work.
"We see this country in such a state of turmoil. We've got people fighting amongst themselves. We've grown apart as a nation," Tanderup said. "Now is the time to get united and come back together. We need love and not hate. To me, this is a powerful message that should resonate across the country."
