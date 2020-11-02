Nebraska farmer helps to etch 'Vote With Love' message into Wisconsin field

Before the Wisconsin field, they designed a 37-acre Biden sign in Iowa.

"It's quite a complicated procedure, but yet we've had beautiful success with all six of them that we've done," Tanderup said.

Thanks to several volunteers who helped to lay out the grid, the Wisconsin piece was finished in about three days, Tanderup said. The threat of a looming storm helped to speed things along.

In addition to encouraging people to bridge the divide and vote, Tanderup said he also hopes that the piece sheds light on the struggle that family farmers are facing.

"Our rural economy has been hurting tremendously," he said. "The land is powerful here. We think we helped the land send a message in this important time in our history. We have to make some good choices."

Images of the crop art have been making the rounds on social media. Tanderup said he is pleased that people are seeing his work.