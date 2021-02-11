Nebraska farmers on alert as bitterly cold weather makes calving dangerous

Most of the farmers the Volks know in this area have a similar setup, although a friend, after seeing the forecast, had to clear out his hay storage and create makeshift pens after buying some cows that all are supposed to calve this week.

“I guarantee he’s tired,” Clark Volk said.

Volk himself was working outside on a broken tractor this week and said every part of his body felt frozen. Not so for his cows.

With their thick hides, he said, they are built to be outside.

“When the sun is shining like this, they are just fine,” he said. “My calves are running around with their tails in the air, saying this is great.”

The hardest thing on livestock is cold rain, he said, when the animals get soaked to the skin.

That’s why many cattle producers make the decision to calve earlier in the year, avoiding muddy and cold conditions later in March. It’s a gamble with possible bad weather, but just one of many you take when raising cows, Jay Volk said.

“When you can’t get out of the mud, that’s when you have a real disaster,” he said. “We move all the snow out of yards, so the pens have a chance to recover. Otherwise, it stays wet for weeks.”