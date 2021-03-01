Nebraska files legal action to force environmental cleanup at ethanol plant near Mead

Last month, the AltEn was closed because of concerns about pollution of air, water and land associated with the plant. Then, on Feb. 12, a frozen pipe burst at a 4 million gallon digester that contained thin stillage and cattle manure, causing a 4-mile-long spill of possibly contaminated runoff.

The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy has had personnel on site daily since the waste spill.

Department Director Jim Macy said the case was filed at his request, after it became clear that the company would not comply with administrative orders. Speaking to Mead-area residents, who have been raising complaints, he said he hoped the legal action would bring "a measure of relief."

"We heard your concerns," he said. "We take those seriously."

He also said that testing done by the department has not shown levels of contamination in drinking water that pose a hazard.