Nebraska files legal action to force environmental cleanup at ethanol plant near Mead

LINCOLN — After years of trying to get voluntary compliance, the State of Nebraska went to court Monday to force a troubled ethanol plant near Mead to clean up its act.
State Attorney General Doug Peterson announced that his office filed a 97-page lawsuit against AltEn, asking the court to order the company to clean up its wastewater lagoon and pile of waste seed corn. The state also is asking for the company to pay the costs of enforcement and to pay a penalty, which could be up to $10,000 a day.
The legal action, filed in Saunders County District Court, comes after three years of complaints of rancid odors, health problems and possible contamination of groundwater associated with the plant, and after dozens of inspections and orders to comply with state environmental rules went unsatisfied.
The AltEn facility, unlike other ethanol plants, used leftover seed corn, coated in herbicides and pesticides, to produce alcohol. Its leftover grain was labeled as waste that had to be disposed of at a licensed landfill. The grain, because of its toxic content, could not be sold to cattle or deposited on farm fields.
Last month, the AltEn was closed because of concerns about pollution of air, water and land associated with the plant. Then, on Feb. 12, a frozen pipe burst at a 4 million gallon digester that contained thin stillage and cattle manure, causing a 4-mile-long spill of possibly contaminated runoff.
The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy has had personnel on site daily since the waste spill.
Department Director Jim Macy said the case was filed at his request, after it became clear that the company would not comply with administrative orders. Speaking to Mead-area residents, who have been raising complaints, he said he hoped the legal action would bring "a measure of relief."
The timing of the legal action was determined by the state's March 1 deadline for AltEn to clean up its waste pile, not by the Feb. 12 emergency, Peterson said. The company moved some waste but "not a significant amount," he said. Macy said the cleanup order was issued last year.
Nebraska regulators took a progressive approach to enforcement, Macy said. Last week, he told state legislators that every effort had been made to get the AltEn plant to comply with state regulations. NDEE had conducted 77 inspections at the plant since 2016, he said. At the time, Macy would not comment about whether matters had been turned over to the Attorney General's office — which handles enforcement for the NDEE.
AltEn was under an order by the state to dispose of its piles of leftover grain by Monday, either via disposal in a licensed landfill or incineration.
AltEn’s leftover grain, left in rotting piles around the plant, has been the subject of several complaints by nearby residents about foul odor and the potential for groundwater contamination.
All the bees in colonies on the UNL property recently died. But it is not clear whether that could be directly connected to the ethanol waste, which contains neonicotinoids, insecticides that have been linked to deaths of bees and birds.
