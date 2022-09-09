Nebraska film officer closes curtain on 28-year career

After working to promote the film industry in the state for nearly three decades, Nebraska Film Officer Laurie Richards announced last week that she would be stepping down from her position.

The Nebraska Film Office is part of the state's economic development department that works to recruit filmmakers, producers and directors to do projects in Nebraska. From star-studded feature films to music videos and commercials, Richards has helped attract talent — and money — to the state through careful coordination and location scouting.

"Nebraska has been a well-kept secret for a long time," Richards said. "As more people come here, filmmakers and crew start to talk about their experiences, and people start to realize that there's an opportunity for great locations and resources."

Richards, who began her career with the department as a film liaison in 1994, has a long history of attracting high-profile talent in her 28-year career. She has worked with Alexander Payne, an Academy Award-winning director and Omaha native, on multiple projects filmed in the state including "Citizen Ruth," "Nebraska" and "Downsizing." Richards also helped scout locations for 2021 best picture Oscar winner "Nomadland," some of which was filmed in Scottsbluff.

Much of Richards' job revolved around scouting the perfect location for a particular screenplay. Over the years, she has seen more interest in the beauty and gravitas that rural scenery can bring to a film.

"As the audience and consumer base grows, the variety of content changes," she said. "It isn't just projects that are set in an urban environment all the time — sometimes it can be a little more pristine, more relaxing, more visually stimulating. And sometimes that is out in the sea of grass that is most of Nebraska."

In 2021, the film office got an extra boost in attracting talent: The Nebraska Legislature established a fund to offer incentives to filmmakers shooting in Nebraska. To entice creatives to spend money on local food, lodging and labor, the office offers grants of up to $400,000 for projects that spend a substantial amount of time and money in the state.

Richards said three projects are in the works that will use money from the newly established fund.

Richards will continue to work in the industry with her own production company, Flicka Films, which focuses on stories that center on Nebraska narratives. Gentri Shopp, who previously worked in marketing for the department, will take over as the Nebraska film officer.

"If I've done anything to help put Nebraska on the map for film production, I am happy about that," Richards said. "We have so much to offer here."