Nebraska first responders return from hurricane relief mission
The Nebraska Task Force-1 Urban Search and Rescue team, based with Lincoln Fire and Rescue, was on its way home from Texas Friday after assisting those affected by Hurricane Laura. 

The team, which deployed to College Station, Texas, will spend the night in Oklahoma before returning to Lincoln Saturday afternoon. The team included 25 members from the Lincoln, Omaha and Papillion Fire Departments.

At least three members of the task force, Battalion Chief of Special Operations Brad Thavenet and Battalion Chief Lloyd Mueller of Lincoln Fire and Rescue, and Capt. David Kirchofer from the Omaha Fire Department, have been re-deployed to Louisiana to support FEMA efforts, and will not return until further notice. 

