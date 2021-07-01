Nebraska first responders will be honored at I-80 Speedway

Nebraska first responders will be honored Friday at the I-80 Speedway in Greenwood.

The event is set to kick off at 7 p.m. with a reverse tribute lap made by state and local police cruisers and fire vehicles, according to a press release from the First Responders Foundation.

Special recognition will be given to Lincoln Police Detective Mario Herrera and Ponca Hills firefighter Dennis Bender. Herrera was fatally shot in the line of duty Aug. 26. Bender died of a heart attack March 10 while working in support of crews battling a large brush fire in Washington County.

During intermission, about 8:15 p.m., there will be a "Guns vs Hoses" race, with police and fire personnel competing on the track in loaned race cars.

The First Responders Foundation will be on hand raising money. Proceeds will go to the foundation’s First Responders Support Team program, which provides mental and emotional support to first responders and their families.