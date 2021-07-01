 Skip to main content
Nebraska first responders will be honored at I-80 Speedway
Dennis M. Bender died last week as the result of a medical emergency, Ponca Hills Volunteer Fire Chief Joel Sacks said, while working in support of crews battling a large brush fire east of Fort Calhoun in Washington County.

Nebraska first responders will be honored Friday at the I-80 Speedway in Greenwood.

The event is set to kick off at 7 p.m. with a reverse tribute lap made by state and local police cruisers and fire vehicles, according to a press release from the First Responders Foundation.

Special recognition will be given to Lincoln Police Detective Mario Herrera and Ponca Hills firefighter Dennis Bender. Herrera was fatally shot in the line of duty Aug. 26. Bender died of a heart attack March 10 while working in support of crews battling a large brush fire in Washington County.

During intermission, about 8:15 p.m., there will be a "Guns vs Hoses" race, with police and fire personnel competing on the track in loaned race cars.

The First Responders Foundation will be on hand raising money. Proceeds will go to the foundation’s First Responders Support Team program, which provides mental and emotional support to first responders and their families.

The foundation also recently named Todd Sears, former publisher of The World-Herald, as its president.

