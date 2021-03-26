Nebraska Game and Parks Director Douglas announces plan for retirement

LINCOLN — Jim Douglas, the director of Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, has announced that he plans to retire in November.
In April, he will mark his 47th year with the Game and Parks, including nine as director.
"I want to provide extensive advance notice of my retirement to ensure the commission has more than ample time to develop and exercise a robust recruitment and hiring process for my replacement,” he said.
Douglas began his career as a conservation aide in the North Platte Fish Hatchery in 1974 and served in increasingly responsible leadership positions during his career in three divisions, including as district supervisor and chief of the Resources Services Division, chief of the Wildlife Division, deputy director of administration and finally as director.
Some of Douglas’ accomplishments include creating a communications division responsible for strategic marketing, public relations and outreach efforts; expanding wildlife research for big game, small and upland game and non-game species; increasing agency law enforcement to ensure greater protection for the people and resources of the state; leading the charge to upgrade fish hatcheries and improve cold water streams; enhancing parks across the state for the next generation of park guests, including Nebraska’s Outdoor Venture Parks; growing conservation education with the development of the fish and wildlife education division and increasing educational opportunities in parks; and creating a planning and programming division to help prepare the agency for the future.
“Throughout his career, Jim Douglas has been a strategic leader and manager with the vision to make sure the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s internal organization, processes, staffing and resources are aligned to achieve the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s mission for both the short term and long term,” Chairman Dan Kreitman said. “Jim’s ability to look to the horizon, share a vision, and strategically align resources has been instrumental in positioning the agency for success.''