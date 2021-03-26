Nebraska Game and Parks Director Douglas announces plan for retirement

LINCOLN — Jim Douglas, the director of Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, has announced that he plans to retire in November.

In April, he will mark his 47th year with the Game and Parks, including nine as director.

"I want to provide extensive advance notice of my retirement to ensure the commission has more than ample time to develop and exercise a robust recruitment and hiring process for my replacement,” he said.

Douglas began his career as a conservation aide in the North Platte Fish Hatchery in 1974 and served in increasingly responsible leadership positions during his career in three divisions, including as district supervisor and chief of the Resources Services Division, chief of the Wildlife Division, deputy director of administration and finally as director.